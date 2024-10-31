The EU has slapped the world's largest generic drugmaker Teva with a $502 million fine for "abusing its dominant position" to impede competition for its blockbuster multiple sclerosis medicine.

The Israeli company said on Thursday it would appeal against the EU's fine.

The European Commission, the EU's antitrust watchdog, said it found Teva "artificially extended the patent protection" of its drug Copaxone and "systematically spread misleading information about a competing product to hinder its market entry and uptake".

The EU said Teva had abused its dominant position in the medicine for multiple sclerosis in Belgium, Czechia, Germany, Italy, The Netherlands, Poland and Spain.

"Today's decision to impose an antitrust fine on Teva for disparagement and misuse of the patent system reaffirms the commission's commitment to competition enforcement in the pharmaceutical sector," EU competition chief Margrethe Vestager said.

The EU's move "contributes to keeping drugs affordable, preserving choice of treatment and fostering innovation, to the benefit of EU patients and national healthcare systems", she added.