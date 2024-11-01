Nearly 30 years ago, we registered the Green Party as a political organisation in Georgia, stating that it was our purpose "to provide an electoral tool for the grassroots movement for social justice, peace and non-violence, participatory democracy and ecological sustainability."

Now in 2024, with the carnage of war in Gaza awakening conscientious voters in the United States who oppose our nation’s support of genocide, that electoral tool is finally gaining traction.

Over the years, many have agreed with us on key issues and policy demands.

Following the 2000 campaign where we ran Ralph Nader and then lost to George W. Bush, the Democrats skipped the self-reflection and blamed the Greens.

And far too many folks who should have known better, hearing those tropes, but not our oft-repeated deconstruction of them, too often pretend that the Democratic Party will not continue to betray them.

Zionist lobby

In the US, voters often project their own hopes for public policy onto Democrats running for federal office, pretending these candidates had said things they never said (be it a promise for universal health care or for an end to a war).

They also incorrectly believe that candidates actually mean the things they say, in spite of all of the evidence of their inaction or action on the issues that matter most.

When it comes to Gaza, too many have ignored the ideological capture of our elected officials by the Zionist lobby.

Years ago, former Georgia Congresswoman Cynthia McKinney said in an interview that AIPAC organisers demand she sign a pledge of fealty in support of Israel, which she refused to do.

And this year, we learned that AIPAC handlers are assigned to each Republican member of Congress. This influence no doubt shapes US policy when it comes to Israel's occupation of Palestine.

And the nearly $100 million they and their allies have spent on campaign financing, or what former President Jimmy Carter called legalised bribery, also plays a role.

Both parties complicit

During Republican administrations like those of Donald Trump, George Bush and Ronald Reagan, people who wanted peace convinced themselves that returning Democrats to power would end or at least alleviate the carnage.

But the stories piled up until it was undeniable that Democrats were also bad at peace. Recall former President Bill Clinton's time in office, during which his Crime Bill set off a wave of repercussions against Black people in the US, including many in the Muslim community.

More recently, former President Barack Obama never failed to disappoint with his drone strikes on Yemen, Pakistan, and Somalia (even targeting US citizens), his expansion of the surveillance state, and his nickname of deporter-in-chief by immigrant rights groups.

President Joe Biden too fell short, given his administration's collusion with social media platforms to censor our voices, his belligerence with global leaders, his funding ($59+ billion) of Ukraine against Russia, and of course his material support ($14 billion and counting) for the state-sponsored terrorism waged against Palestine.

Yet until now, few voters were willing to abandon the Democrats. This is despite officials' disloyalty to the public, and their decision to favour policies advocated by their campaign contributors rather than the people who actually elected them to office.

Even among Greens, we have some party supporters who were with us during the 2000 presidential campaign when Nader ran for president, but their contributions and volunteer energy have dried up in the years since.

What evil could be greater than genocide?

Nonetheless, they still feel entitled to call me and urge me to abandon the Green Party's work to build political power independent of the corporate parties. This time around, they do so in fear of a greater evil - ie by voting for Stein, Harris loses to Trump.

Moral clarity

It is in these moments that I feel buttressed by the moral clarity of so many Muslim American voices. Consider Dr. Hassan Abdel Salam, co-founder of the Abandon Harris campaign. He asks, "What evil could be greater than genocide?"

Or Imam Tom Facchine of the Yaqeen Institute, who reminds us that unless we are willing to walk away from the table, we are not actually negotiating.

And there's also United Kingdom-based political analyst Sami Hamdi, whose appeal to US Muslims is that we are the most powerful Muslims on the planet, and that our community around the world demands that we exercise courage on their behalf.