Friday, November 1, 2024

1734 GMT — Israeli attacks have killed at least 2,897 people and injured 13,150 in Lebanon, with 30 fatalities reported in the past 24 hours, Lebanon's Health Ministry said.

More updates 👇

1912 GMT — Baalbek death toll rises to 41: governor

At least 41 people have been killed in Israeli strikes on Lebanon's Baalbek region, the regional governor said.

1830 GMT — Israel kills one of Hamas's last senior officials

The Israeli military has claimed it killed senior Hamas official Izz al-Din Kassab, in an air strike in Khan Younis.

The Palestinian group mourned the death of Kassab in a statement, adding that he was killed along with another Hamas official named Ayman Ayesh in an Israeli attack on their car in the enclave.

The Israeli military described Kassab as one of the last high-ranking members of the Palestinian resistance group responsible for coordinating with other groups in Gaza.

Hamas sources, however, told Reuters that Kassab was a local group official in Gaza but not a member of its decision-making political office.

1813 GMT — Another Palestinian journalist killed by Israeli army in Gaza

Another Palestinian journalist was killed by the Israeli army in Gaza, local authorities said.

In a statement, the Government Media Office in Gaza said photojournalist Bilal Rajab was killed by the Israeli army in Gaza.

The statement urged the international community and international journalist groups to prosecute Israel before the international courts for its crimes against Palestinians and journalists.

Rajab's death brings the number of journalists killed by Israel in Gaza since October 7, 2023 to 183, the Media Office noted.

1745 GMT — Eight Palestinians killed in two Israeli air strikes on Gaza

At least eight Palestinians, including a woman, were killed in two Israeli air strikes on Gaza City and Beit Lahia in northern Gaza.

A medical source in the al-Ahli Arab hospital told Anadolu that three Palestinians, including a woman, were killed in an Israeli air strike in the vicinity of the Firas Market in the central Gaza City.

In northern Gaza, where the Israeli army has been launching a deadly incursion for nearly a month, five Palestinians were killed and others injured in an Israeli air strike in Beit Lahia area.

1732 GMT — Israel wasted opportunities for ceasefire with Lebanon: parliament speaker

Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri said Israel wasted several opportunities to achieve a ceasefire and implement UN Resolution 1701.

Berri made the statement during his meeting with General Aroldo Lazaro, commander of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), according to a statement by Berri's office cited by the official Lebanese news agency NNA.

Israel has wasted more than one tangible opportunities to achieve a ceasefire, implement Resolution 1701, restore calm and return the displaced persons on both sides of the border, Berri told the UNIFIL commander.

They also discussed the political and field developments as well as the issue of displaced people, the statement added.

1714 GMT — Lawmakers send letter to Biden questioning US role in Israel's regional war

Some lawmakers sent a letter to President Joe Biden questioning the involvement of the US armed forces in Israel's expanding regional war across the Middle East.

"American military involvement in these wars has not been authorized by the United States Congress, as required by the Constitution and US law.

"The American people have made it clear that they want to see an immediate ceasefire, an end to these wars, and the return of hostages, not deepening American involvement in potentially endless regional war," the lawmakers wrote.

The letter was signed by Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib, Congresswoman Cori Bush, Congressman Andre Carson, Congresswoman Summer Lee and Congresswoman Ilhan Omar.

1706 GMT — UN well short of funds pledged for Lebanon aid

The United Nations warned its flash appeal for humanitarian aid in Lebanon was so far only 17 percent funded, urging donor countries to turn pledges into cash.

"We are facing a rapidly deteriorating humanitarian situation," said Jens Laerke, spokesperson for the UN's humanitarian agency OCHA. "The needs are rising by the minute, and the pledge does not buy food, medicine or shelter. So we're hoping for a rapid disbursement."

He told a press conference that only 17 percent of the $426 million sought in the flash appeal had been received.

1704 GMT —Palestinians in north Gaza at 'imminent risk' of death: UN

The situation in northern Gaza "apocalyptic" as Israel pursues a brutal military offensive in the area, top United Nations officials warned.

"The entire Palestinian population in North Gaza is at imminent risk of dying from disease, famine and violence," they said in a statement signed by the heads of UN agencies, including the UN children's agency UNICEF and the World Food Programme, and other aid groups.

Israel began a wide military push in northern Gaza earlier this month. The United States has said it was watching to ensure that its ally's actions on the ground show it does not have a "policy of starvation" in the north.

"Humanitarian aid cannot keep up with the scale of the needs due to the access constraints. Basic, life-saving goods are not available. Humanitarians are not safe to do their work and are blocked by Israeli forces and by insecurity from reaching people in need," they said.

They urged all parties fighting in Gaza to protect civilians and called on Israel to "ceases its assault on Gaza and on the humanitarians trying to help".

1607 GMT — Mideast 'one of the most dangerous places ever for journalists,' UN rights chief says

The Middle East has become "one of the most dangerous places ever for journalists", the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights said in a statement.

Volker Turk marked the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists that falls on November 2, and stressed that journalists "are the eyes and ears of a world on fire, and the voice of victims in crisis".

Turk said attacks against journalists are increasing, and they "are being killed, harassed, intimidated, imprisoned or silenced — from Gaza and Ukraine to Sudan, Myanmar and beyond".

1553 GMT — Hospital in central Gaza receives 14 people killed in Israeli air strikes

A hospital in central Gaza received bodies of 14 Palestinians killed in Israeli air strikes in the northern area of the Nuseirat refugee camp.

"Since early morning, we have received 14 Palestinian martyrs and 69 others injured, including 21 in serious condition, from Israeli air strikes on the Nuseirat camp," Al-Awda Hospital said in a statement.

Witnesses told Anadolu that the Israeli warplanes launched at least 10 air strikes on the camp, which is crowded with displaced people.

1544 GMT — Hamas official says group rejected Gaza truce proposal

A Hamas official said the group received a proposal from mediators Egypt and Qatar for a short-term truce in Gaza and rejected it for not including a lasting ceasefire.

"The proposals do not include a permanent cessation of aggression, nor do they entail the withdrawal of the Israeli army from the Gaza Strip or the return of displaced persons," the official, a member of Hamas's political bureau, told AFP on condition of anonymity as he was not authorised to speak publicly on the issue.

1526 GMT — Israeli attacks damaged or destroyed almost quarter of buildings in southern Lebanon: report

Roughly one-quarter of buildings in southern Lebanon have been damaged or destroyed due to intensified Israeli attacks, according to a Washington Post report based on satellite data.

An analysis by the paper, in collaboration with City University of New York Graduate Center and Oregon State University, used Sentinel-1 satellite images and verified videos from social media to examine the impact.

Findings revealed extensive destruction of homes and infrastructure due to ongoing air strikes and increased ground attacks. The analysis showed that nearly 25 percent of structures in 25 municipalities near the Israeli border sustained damage, with controlled demolitions destroyed at least nine religious sites.

1448 GMT — Israel is falling far short of a US ultimatum to surge aid to Gaza

Halfway through the Biden administration's 30-day ultimatum for Israel to surge the level of humanitarian assistance allowed into Gaza or risk possible restrictions on US military funding, Israel is falling far short, an Associated Press review of UN and Israeli data shows.

Israel also has missed some other deadlines and demands outlined in a October 13 letter from Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin.

The mid-November deadline — following the US election — may serve as a final test of President Joe Biden's willingness to check a close ally that has shrugged off repeated US appeals to protect Palestinian civilians during its war.

1427 GMT — Israel cabinet approves 2025 wartime budget

Israel's cabinet approved a 2025 national budget, a wartime financial package that far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said supported the country's ongoing wars and encouraged economic growth.

"The main objective of the 2025 budget is to maintain the security of the state and achieve victory on all fronts, while safeguarding the resilience of the Israeli economy," Smotrich said.

The budget, totalling about $162 billion, includes a $2.4 billion package to support reserve soldiers. It will now move to the Knesset, or parliament, where Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition holds a majority, making approval likely.

1417 GMT — Russia ready to assist in settlement of Mideast wars

Moscow is ready to assist in the settlement of conflicts in the Middle East and has contacts with all parties concerned, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Commenting at a press briefing in Moscow on media reports claiming Israel asked Russia to serve as a mediator in contacts with Hezbollah, Peskov cited President Vladimir Putin who earlier said Moscow "maintains contacts with all relevant parties".

"And, of course, if our efforts can be effective somewhere, than Russia will be ready to make them," he added.

1347 GMT — Nine injured as rockets from Lebanon strike Israel's Upper Galilee

Nine Israelis were injured, including one critically, after rockets launched from Lebanon struck the town of Karmiel in Upper Galilee, Israeli media reported.

Channel 13 reported that sirens sounded across Karmiel and nearby areas in northern Israel before the rockets impact, which injured multiple residents.

The Israeli army confirmed that it detected 30 rockets launched from Lebanese territory toward Upper Galilee, according to a statement. The army said that "several rockets were intercepted, while others struck within the region".

1336 GMT — Turkish ship delivers 1,000 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Beirut

A Turkish ship carrying 1,000 tonnes of humanitarian aid arrived at Beirut's port, providing vital support to Lebanon amid ongoing Israeli attacks.

The aid, organised by Türkiye in collaboration with Lebanese officials, includes food supplies, medical equipment and essential goods aimed at assisting vulnerable citizens.

1306 GMT — Multiple Israeli strikes kill at least 13 more in Lebanon

At least 13 people have been killed in latest Israeli strikes across Lebanon, officials said.

Despite growing pressure from the United States and others in the international community for a ceasefire both in Gaza and Lebanon, Israel's air force launched multiple attacks in Lebanon.

In an attack in the northeastern Baalbek-Hermel region, eight people were killed when a home was hit in the village of Amhaz and two more were killed in the village of Taraya, Lebanon's state-run National News Agency reported.

Three more people were killed and five wounded in an air strike on the edge of Qamatiyeh, southeast of Beirut, according to Lebanon's Health Ministry.

Israel's military said in a statement that attacks targeted Hezbollah weapons manufacturing sites, command centres and other infrastructure.

1242 GMT — Gaza polio vaccinations to resume Saturday: WHO