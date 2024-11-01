Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov plans to visit Malta in December to participate in a meeting of the Ministerial Council of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), as reported by the Vedomosti daily, citing foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.

This will be Lavrov's first visit to a European Union country since the war between Russia and Ukraine began in February 2022.

This announcement comes amid escalating tensions, with both Russia and Ukraine on Friday claiming the downing of numerous drones from the opposing side overnight.

The Embassy of Malta to Russia told Vedomosti the decision to hold the OSCE Ministerial Council meeting on the island on December 5-6 "applies to all members, including the Russian Federation".

"OSCE delegations are regularly informed about the progress of preparations. Further practical details, including invitations, will be sent to all OSCE delegations in due course," it said.

Related Ukraine blames Russia for deadly strike on Kharkiv apartment building

Drone fight surges

Both Russia and Ukraine claimed on Friday to have downed numerous drones from the opposing side overnight, signalling a surge in drone attacks.