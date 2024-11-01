BIZTECH
4 MIN READ
Türkiye-UK trade deal to expand, aiming for $30B in trade volume
September negotiations to update the pact mark a key milestone, with aims to reduce trade barriers, boost exports, and strengthen cooperation across sectors.
Türkiye-UK trade deal to expand, aiming for $30B in trade volume
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and British Foreign Secretary David Lammy met in London this week to discuss updating the bilateral deal. / Photo: AA / AA
By Meryem Demirhan
November 1, 2024

A free trade agreement between Türkiye and the UK will be expanded to a wide range of areas, meant to help reach a $30 billion bilateral trade volume, as Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and British Foreign Secretary David Lammy met in London this week to discuss updating the bilateral deal.

The pact between Türkiye and the UK has been in force since 2021, though a review clause in the existing agreement post-Brexit led the two parties to reassess trade relations, which began in 2022 to expand and deepen trade relations between the two countries.

The renewed and expanded agreement will include investments and additional concessions for the agricultural sector, which is expected to form a stronger legal basis for businesspeople of the two countries.

Türkiye’s exports to the UK in 2023 totaled $12.5 billion, and imports reached $6.5 billion, with a foreign trade surplus of $5.9 billion, according to data compiled by Anadolu, while the trade volume between the two countries amounted to $19 billion.

Türkiye exported products worth $11.2 billion to the UK in the first nine months of this year, while imports made up $5.1 billion, making for a bilateral trade volume of $16.3 billion and a trade surplus of $6.1 billion.

Doubling trade volume, expanding into new areas

RECOMMENDED

The renewed and expanded free trade pact aims to expand toward $30 billion, a nearly 60 percent increase in trade volume and it is being hailed as an important strategic turning point for both the Turkish and the UK economies, according to a statement by the Turkish British Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The existing pact focuses on industrial products but the new one will also involve services, investments, and agriculture with support for mutual growth in financial services, engineering, transportation, technology, and professional services.

The revamped pact will include regulations to strengthen digital trade, data flows, and protecting intellectual property rights.

Türkiye, with its population of 85 million, boasts a booming economic potential, with projects for infrastructure and investments in carbon reduction providing many opportunities for cooperation with the UK.

The pact aims to lower trade barriers and facilitate exports and digital trade, and Türkiye’s position as a gateway between the East and West contributes to the potential of the agreement.

In addition to economic benefits, the new pact is expected to increase bilateral cooperation in security, cultural exchange, education, and tourism.

While negotiations started in September, regulatory adjustments and market access in sensitive sectors pose challenges, though efforts continue to renew and expand the pact, signaling that the two countries are committed to strategic cooperation.

Explore
Türkiye expects YPG to comply with March 10 deal in Syria: FM Fidan
Syria moves to drive YPG terrorists out of Aleppo after missed withdrawal deadline
EU countries override France to greenlight Mercosur trade deal
US boards 5th tanker as Venezuelan oil sanctions intensify
Senior Daesh leader arrested in Syria, local media says
Israel violates ceasefire again with fresh strikes on southern Lebanon
Trump praises Venezuela's release of political prisoners as 'smart gesture'
Turkish and Syrian foreign ministers discuss the situation in Aleppo
Türkiye closely monitors Syria clashes as part of its national security priorities
UK prioritises Türkiye as free trade deal expansion talks move at record pace
Yemen's STC delegation in Riyadh announces disputed 'dissolution'
World’s largest space gathering lands in Türkiye this October
Trump posts video, claiming protesters now control Iran’s Mashhad
Zelenskyy says Russian strike damaged Qatar Embassy in Kiev
Syrian president meets EU leaders in Damascus amid Aleppo clashes