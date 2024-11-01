A free trade agreement between Türkiye and the UK will be expanded to a wide range of areas, meant to help reach a $30 billion bilateral trade volume, as Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and British Foreign Secretary David Lammy met in London this week to discuss updating the bilateral deal.

The pact between Türkiye and the UK has been in force since 2021, though a review clause in the existing agreement post-Brexit led the two parties to reassess trade relations, which began in 2022 to expand and deepen trade relations between the two countries.

The renewed and expanded agreement will include investments and additional concessions for the agricultural sector, which is expected to form a stronger legal basis for businesspeople of the two countries.

Türkiye’s exports to the UK in 2023 totaled $12.5 billion, and imports reached $6.5 billion, with a foreign trade surplus of $5.9 billion, according to data compiled by Anadolu, while the trade volume between the two countries amounted to $19 billion.

Türkiye exported products worth $11.2 billion to the UK in the first nine months of this year, while imports made up $5.1 billion, making for a bilateral trade volume of $16.3 billion and a trade surplus of $6.1 billion.

Doubling trade volume, expanding into new areas