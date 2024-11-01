As former president Donald Trump took the stage at Madison Square Garden on October 27, some members of New York’s Yemeni community watched closely from the sidelines.

“It’s exactly what we were expecting, racist tropes and nasty comments about Muslim Americans, Palestinian Americans,” says Youssef Mubarez, a prominent leader of the community.

“I’m losing faith in the political process here in America for Muslims, in general, and especially Yemeni-Americans,” he tells TRT World.

The organisation came into being as a direct result of Trump’s presidential policies—namely Executive Order 13769, more commonly known as the ‘Muslim ban’, which barred visitors from seven Muslim-majority nations from entering the United States, including Yemen.

In protest, at least 1,000 Yemeni-owned bodegas and small businesses shut their shops on February 2, 2017, while thousands of others rallied in Brooklyn Heights. Bigger than expected

“We didn’t think it would be as big as it turned out to be,” Mubarez recalls. His family owns three bodegas in Manhattan, including one in Times Square.

“We showed up early, and there were already 300-400 Yemenis protesting. It happened really quickly, but I remember how we initially had one or two politicians who were willing to come and speak, but as the day progressed, more and more showed up.”

The ‘bodega strike’, as it came to be known, became a turning point for a community that had traditionally shied away from protest and publicity.

“Before the Trump administration, Yemeni-Americans used to run away from politics,” says Zaid Nagi, one of the founding members of the Yemeni American Merchants Association (YAMA), a nonprofit that advocates for the community’s economic development and civil liberties.

“But then we started to realise that there’s a system in place here—and it’s a system that works, and the way we do business has some influence.”

The Yemeni business community led similar protests throughout the Trump years, albeit on a smaller scale—including a 2019 boycott of the New York Post for its inflammatory misrepresentation of representative Ilhan Omar.

Back then, the New York Times noted that Yemeni-American business owners had become “vocal defenders of New York’s Muslim-American community”.

But while the previous administration may have turned the community into “a new political force,” as noted by the Times, many Yemeni-Americans now seem splintered on who they will vote for in the November 5 elections, or if they will vote at all.

Community at the crossroads

Out of New York’s nearly 15,000 bodegas, about 7,000 are Yemeni-owned. The small corner shops are a beloved New York institution, sometimes referred to as the ‘lifeline’ of the city.

Since the 1960s, Yemeni men migrating to New York started learning the trade from Dominican migrants, the torchbearers of the small retail store culture in the city.

For many, like Nagi, the bodega was their entry point into America. “The moment I laid foot in the US, I got involved in the family bodega business. I would go to school in the morning and then work in my dad’s store in the Bronx in the afternoon.”

While he faced some racism growing up, particularly after 9/11, he felt a lot of it came out into the open during the Trump administration. Even though he’s not associated with YAMA anymore, he continues to speak for his community.

“Yemenis have an entrepreneurial spirit,” he says. “Throughout history, we’ve been merchants. Business and Yemenis are mixed. We create the most jobs, including for other migrant communities. Many people start their life in America in Yemeni-run businesses.”