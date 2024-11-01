“I was walking across the street. 17th and Broadway. The police officers stopped me on the sidewalk and asked for my ID. They sweated me about my name. The officers said, 'You have to learn your place.' They were charging me with jaywalking.” said Tupac Shakur, one of the top-selling and most influential Black rappers ever.

In October 1991, Shakur – who was killed in September 1996 – faced a scene familiar to many Black Americans: a seemingly routine pedestrian walk turning into an act of suspicion and intimidation.

“I was riffing and arguing about why would they charge me with such a petty crime. So I kept yelling, asking them to give me my citation and let me go about my business. Next thing I know, my face was being buried into the concrete, and I was lying face down in the gutter, waking up from being unconscious, in cuffs, with blood on my face, and I'm going to jail for resisting arrest,” Shakur recounted, his voice filled with frustration and disbelief as he relived the trauma at a press conference.

He was stopped by police officers while crossing a street in downtown Oakland, who questioned his identity and, upon his resistance, he was slammed to the ground and arrested for jaywalking.

This firsthand experience with racial profiling led Tupac to sue the Oakland Police Department, ultimately resulting in a $42,000 settlement—a rare victory that reflected the deep-seated issues of systemic racism in law enforcement.

The incident, one among many, revealed the reality that minor offences like jaywalking—previously punishable by base fines of up to $196 in California and $250 in New York—were too often wielded as instruments of racial bias.

The hip-hop icon’s experience was not an isolated case but rather a part of a larger pattern of racial disparities in jaywalking enforcement, an issue that resonated in cities like New York, Atlanta, and Los Angeles.

After decades, New York City finally moved to legalise jaywalking for the first time since 1958, allowing pedestrians to cross streets outside designated crosswalks and against traffic signals.

This overdue reform was advocated to combat racial discrimination, as over 90 percent of previous jaywalking tickets were issued to Black and Latino individuals.

Defining “jay-walking”

Over the years, jaywalking laws have been shaped and enforced not merely for pedestrian safety but often as a means of asserting control over marginalised communities.

Award-winning writer Brian Addison observes that the history of jaywalking reveals deeper layers of "classism, racism, and the domination of the automobile over the human," shifting blame from drivers to pedestrians and singling out people of colour in urban spaces.

Even the term “jaywalking” itself harbours a layered history, embedded with biases that reflect America’s evolving urban landscape and social divisions.

Originally “jay” referred to someone from rural areas—an outsider to city norms.

As Peter Norton, the writer of the essay Street Rivals: Jaywalking and the Invention of the Motor Age Street, explains, it was a “mid-western slang” for a “person from the country who was an empty-headed chatterbox, like a bluejay”.

This early use of “jay” carried a derogatory tone, labelling those who wandered streets as unsophisticated or out of place in the organised, bustling life of the city​.

The negative connotation only grew as the automobile industry, in its push to dominate public spaces, shifted blame for pedestrian accidents onto walkers.