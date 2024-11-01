Amid an atmosphere of solemn reverence, Türkiye hosted its 9th Annual International Quran Memorisation and Recitation Competition at the Presidential Complex in Ankara, showcasing talent and devotion from across the Muslim world.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attended the event with Dr Ali Erbas, head of Türkiye’s Directorate of Religious Affairs (Diyanet).

Muhammed Sizcan from Türkiye stood first in the recitation segment of the competition. Muaz Mahmud from Bangladesh won the memorisation competition held on October 30.

Sizcan said his connection to the Quran was cultivated at an early age.

“My first exposure to the Quran came from my father, who was a preacher,” he recalled.

“His dedication inspired my curiosity and passion for the sacred text,” said Sizcan, who was born in 1994 in Van.

Related How the Quranic revelations shaped the modern world

Growing up surrounded by the recitations that filled his household, Sizcan’s path seemed almost preordained. By age six, he was calling the adhan and reading Quranic verses at the mosque where his father worked.

“By the time I was in first grade, I was calling the adhan and reading the Quran at the mosque where my father worked,” he said.

“We listened to renowned reciters from around the world,” he said. “I would wonder, ‘Could I ever recite like them?’ That dream motivated me—and Alhamdulillah, it’s now a reality.”

Sizcan has previously participated in Kuwait’s Quran contest in 2016, where he was among the top five. Competing in international competitions, he said, allowed him to meet fellow reciters, who become lifelong friends and an inspiration for each other.

Quranic recitation: more spiritual than just a skill