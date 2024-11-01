North Korea will stand by Russia until its victory in Ukraine, Pyongyang's foreign minister said in Moscow, as the US has warned thousands of North Korean troops could be sent to combat in the Ukraine conflict in the coming days.

North Korea's Choe Son-hui was in Moscow on Friday as the West believes up to 10,000 North Korean troops are training in Russia and on the brink of entering the more than two-year conflict on Russia's side.

US intelligence has said some of the troops have made their way to the Kursk border region, with Washington and Seoul warning North Korea to withdraw its army.

"We will always stand firmly by our Russian comrades until victory day," Choe declared in Moscow after talks with her Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

She said North Korea had no doubt in the "wise leadership" of President Vladimir Putin, who signed a mutual assistance pact with Pyongyang this summer and massively warmed ties with the reclusive state.

Choe called Moscow's more than two year offensive in Ukraine a "sacred struggle."

She also vowed that North Korea will continue to develop its nuclear arsenal, with Pyongyang widely suspected of wanting nuclear technology from Russia in exchange for military support.

Neither country has denied the troop deployment reports, with Choe and Lavrov also not mentioning them in their statements after their talks.

Lavrov did however laud "very close ties" between the two countries "armies and special services."

"This will also make it possible to solve significant security aims for our citizens and yours," he added, without giving details.

Related Zelenskyy bashes 'zero' Western response to N Korean troop deployment

Moscow 'deeply grateful'

Lavrov said Russia was "deeply grateful" for North Korea's "principled stance" on Ukraine.

Russia's Ukraine offensive, launched in February 2022, severed its ties with the West, while North Korea and Iran have emerged as Russia's main backers, with both believed to be supplying Moscow's troops.

"I really appreciate today's opportunity to talk frankly in a comradely manner," Lavrov said, evoking Soviet-style language.

Russia has massively warmed ties with its North Korean neighbour, with Moscow and Pyongyang now among the most sanctioned countries in the world.