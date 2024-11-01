Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has applauded the Iraqi government's recent efforts against the PKK terrorist group, which plots cross-border attacks in Türkiye from its hideouts in northern Iraq.

Erdogan expressed Ankara's satisfaction with recent "positive steps," including the group's declaration as an illegal organisation, as he hosted Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani in Istanbul on Friday.

The leaders' discussions covered bilateral relations, along with regional and global issues, according to Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

Erdogan emphasised that terrorist groups pose significant security threats to both Türkiye and Iraq, highlighting that combating all forms of terrorism, without exception, would strengthen peace and stability in both countries.

He added that developing relations and evaluating cooperation opportunities, particularly the Development Road Project, will have significant benefits for both countries, which share deep-rooted historical and cultural ties.

The Turkish president also decried the growing Israeli aggression in the region, calling it a threat to both regional and global peace, and stressed the need for solidarity, particularly among regional countries, to counter this threat.