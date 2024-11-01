WORLD
France admits to killing Algerian independence hero Ben M'hidi in 1957
French President Emmanuel Macron acknowledges that Larbi Ben M'hidi, a key figure in Algeria's War of Independence, was killed by French soldiers after his arrest.
This handout picture taken in the fifties, shows National Liberation Front (FLN), Algerian leader Larbi Ben M'hidi. / Photo: AFP Archive / AFP Archive
By Staff Reporter
November 1, 2024

President Emmanuel Macron has finally acknowledged that Larbi Ben M'hidi, a key figure in Algeria's War of Independence against France, had been killed by French soldiers after his arrest in 1957, the French presidency said.

"He recognised today that Larbi Ben M'hidi, a national hero for Algeria... was killed by French soldiers," the presidency said on Friday on the 70th anniversary of the revolt that sparked the war, in a new gesture of reconciliation by Macron towards the former colony.

France's more than a century-long colonisation of Algeria and the viciously fought 1954-62 war of in dependence have left deep scars on both sides.

In recent years, Macron has made several gestures towards reconciliation while stopping short of issuing any apology for French imperialism.

Since coming to power in 2017, Macron has sought "to look at the history of colonisation and the Algerian War in the face, with the aim of creating a peaceful and shared memory", the presidency said.

Ben M'hidi was one of six founding members of the National Liberation Front (FLN) that launched the revolt against French rule that led to the war.

The presidency said that according to the official version, Ben M'hidi after his arrest in February 1957 attempted to commit suicide and died during his transfer to the hospital.

But it said he had in fact been killed by soldiers under the command of General Paul Aussaresses, who admitted to this at the beginning of the 2000s.

In 2017, then-presidential candidate Macron dubbed the French occupation a "crime against humanity".

A report he commissioned from historian Benjamin Stora recommended in 2020 further moves to reconcile the two countries, while ruling out "repentance" and "apologies".

But Macron, who has sought to build a strong relationship with Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, in 2022 questioned whether Algeria existed as a nation before being colonised by France, drawing an angry response from Algiers.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
