Rescue workers scoured piles of concrete and twisted metal for survivors after a roof collapsed at the entrance of a railway station in the Serbian city of Novi Sad killing 13 people.

Cranes and bulldozers helped sift through Friday's wreckage alongside dozens of rescuers and construction workers, while medical staff and ambulances waited nearby.

The collapse of a 35-metre (115 ft) length of roofing occurred at noon (1100 GMT) on a sunny day in the city about 70 km (40 miles) northwest of the capital, Belgrade.

The dead were pulled from the rubble throughout the afternoon and into the evening.

"Our windows were open as it was warm outside and I heard a huge rumble and saw a plume of dust, that’s all I saw. Later I heard what happened," said Vera, an 86-year-old pensioner who lives about 200 metres (yards) away.

Earlier in the afternoon rescuers freed two women who had been trapped under the rubble. They were in critical condition, said Vesna Turkulov, the head of the Vojvodina medical centre where they were taken.

"It is an extremely difficult rescue operation that will last for several more hours. We have around 80 rescuers from several towns working and heavy machinery," Interior Minister Ivica Dacic said.