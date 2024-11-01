WORLD
4 MIN READ
Buffer zone ordered around Sikh temple in Canada over fears of violence
A judge in Vancouver orders a buffer zone around a Sikh temple to keep Sikh activists and Indian officials apart.
Buffer zone ordered around Sikh temple in Canada over fears of violence
Canada has linked the Indian government to the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, an advocate for an independent Sikh state, who was shot dead in June 2023 in the parking lot of a Sikh temple in Vancouver. / Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters
Noureldein GhanemNoureldein Ghanem
November 1, 2024

A Vancouver judge has ordered a buffer zone around a Sikh temple over fears of violence.

The safe zone was requested by Ross Street Gurdwara officials to keep apart Sikh separatists advocating for an independent state of Khalistan and visiting Indian officials.

The court order on Friday follows Canadian police investigations that found the Indian government allegedly has been involved in extreme violence on Canadian soil, including the assassination of a Canadian Sikh in 2023.

Temple leaders said "intense protest" could result between the two factions. The buffer order is in effect from 8:30 am to 5:30 pm.

"The current climate is one of tension between pro-Khalistani supporters and the Indian government, and they are opposed to all manifestations of the Indian government, including in Canada," said Scott Turner, the lawyer for the Ross Street Gurdwara leadership, the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation reported.

The Indian officials are here for their annual "consular camps" where, according to court documents, "seniors of Indian descent (can) complete administrative tasks with the Government of India, primarily in relation to their pensions, without the need for attending in person at the Indian consulate."

RelatedAmit Shah ordered 'campaign of violence' against Sikh separatists: Canada

Steps ahead

The camps are scheduled for November 2 and November 16.

"We think that's inappropriate, and people need consular services, and we're trying to assist people in accessing consular services. Full stop," Turner said.

RECOMMENDED

The buffer establishes a safety zone around the temple and forbids protesters from interfering with people who attempt to access the building.

It is one of the largest Sikh Temples in British Columbia.

It is anticipated that the temple will be overflowing with those celebrating Diwali this weekend and Vancouver police have warned they will be prepared to take action if necessary.

"Staff from our Emergency Operations and Planning Section are working with leadership from the Ross Street temple to address their specific concerns, and we have plans in place to respond should a protest or gathering occur," Vancouver Police Department Sgt. Steve Addison said in a statement.

Related'Clear indications' India violated Canada's sovereignty: Trudeau

Assassination plots

Canada has linked the Indian government to the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, an advocate for an independent Sikh state, who was shot dead in June 2023 in the parking lot of a Sikh temple in Vancouver.

He had been wanted by Indian authorities for alleged terrorism and conspiracy to commit murder.

The United States Justice Department announced criminal charges in mid-October against an Indian government employee in connection with an alleged foiled plot to kill a Sikh separatist leader, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, living in New York City.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
World’s largest space gathering lands in Türkiye this October
Syrian president meets EU leaders in Damascus amid Aleppo clashes
Russia strikes Ukraine, calling it retaliation over alleged attack on Putin's residence
Türkiye condemns attack on Turkish minority school in Greece, demands justice
Storm Goretti lashes France and Britain, leaving hundreds of thousands without power
Syria says YPG terror group withdrawal deadline from Aleppo has expired
US welcomes ceasefire between Syrian army and YPG terror group in Aleppo
One killed, dozens missing after towering pile of garbage collapses at Philippines landfill
Ukrainian strike leaves half a million without heat and power in Russia's Belgorod
Iranian state media comments on protests, says US and Israel behind overnight unrest
Russian strikes kill four, injure 10 in Kiev as Ukraine reports nationwide 'missile threat'
Two injured in Portland shooting involving federal agents, police say
Syrian Defence Ministry announces ceasefire in Aleppo neighbourhoods
Trump administration announces new assistant attorney general post to combat 'fraud'
Turkish, Syrian presidents review Syria developments in phone talks amid Aleppo clashes