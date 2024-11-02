Washington, DC — With election day around the corner, Rachel Byrd, a mid-30s resident and voter of North Carolina's capital Raleigh, finds herself in the same bind as so many others.

"It's just hard to see the difference anymore," Rachel told TRT World. "One talks about opportunity (Harris) and the other about jobs (Trump), but in the end, it feels like noise. Sometimes I wonder if it's about us anymore or just about the next headline."

Rachel, like many voters, is swayed by the day-to-day struggles she's seen in her neighbourhood — a blend of working professionals and families struggling to keep up with rising costs.

"What I want is someone who gets that the price of groceries and the fear of sending our kids to school are more than campaign lines," she said, her expression a mix of frustration and hope.

As the US presidential race comes to its conclusion, focus is growing on North Carolina, a state that usually does not flip blue but has become a nail-biter in these consequential elections.

With one in every four voters Black and a growing wave of younger, more progressive electorate, North Carolina is turning into a crucial battleground state.

Currently, former US president Donald Trump is slightly leading in North Carolina, a state that has swung Democratic only twice in the last 50 years, yet the latest polls show a close margin.

A CNN/SSRS survey shows Vice President Kamala Harris with a slight 48 percent - 47 percent lead, though most polls give Trump the edge, with Fox News finding him up 49 percent - 47 percent and other surveys showing similar, slim leads.

The FiveThirtyEight average has Trump up by just 1.3 points, underscoring the Tar Heel state's precarious balance.

'Voters worry about rising food costs'

Gladys Mitchell-Walthour, political science professor at North Carolina Central University, pointed to the way Trump's narrative is pushing Republican voters on hot-button issues like the economy.

"Trump has used wedge issues like immigration to appeal to his base," she explained to TRT World. "At the same time," Mitchell-Walthour noted, "voters worry about rising food costs."

In terms of strategy, she said that Harris has played up a warm, hopeful persona, creating a clear contrast with Trump’s polarising style.

"Harris is aiming for a serious but joyful tone, one that appeals to her base and undecided voters," the noted academic said.

During a September rally in Greensboro, Harris cautioned that she's the underdog, urging her supporters to mobilise.

"She’s pushing herself as an optimistic but serious leader," said Mitchell-Walthour.