CLIMATE
COP16 agrees on representation for Indigenous peoples
Representatives broke out in cheers and chants as 196 countries agreed on a subsidiary body dedicated to matters of relevance to Indigenous representation.
UN nature summit agrees on body for Indigenous representation. / Photo: AP / AP
By Staff Reporter
November 2, 2024

The world's biggest nature protection conference agreed in Cali, Colombia on Friday to create a permanent body to represent the interests of Indigenous people under the UN's biodiversity convention.

Representatives of Indigenous peoples, many in traditional dress and headgear, broke out in cheers and chants as 196 countries agreed on a "subsidiary body" dedicated to "matters of relevance to Indigenous peoples and local communities."

It was the first breakthrough for the 16th Conference of Parties (COP16) to the UN's Convention on Biodiversity, which opened in Cali nearly two weeks ago and went deep into extra time Friday as delegates clashed on ways to raise funding for plans to preserve nature.

"This is an unprecedented moment in the history of multilateral agreements on the environment," an overjoyed Camila Romero, an Indigenous representative from Chile, told delegates after the adoption at the summit, themed "Peace with Nature."

"Parties have recognized the constant need for our full and effective participation, our knowledge and innovations, technology and traditional practices," she added.

Delegates also agreed on a specific role for Afro-descendent communities in the new subsidiary body, though several details have yet to be ironed out.

SOURCE:AFP
