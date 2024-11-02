WORLD
Russia claims control of two more settlements in Ukraine
Russian forces captured villages of Pershotravneve in Kharkiv region and Kurakhivka in Donetsk region, claims Defence Ministry.
The ministry also said the Russian forces improved positions along the entire frontline, destroyed and captured weapons and military equipment. / Photo: AP Archive / AP Archive
By Rabiul Islam
November 2, 2024

Russia has claimed that it took control of two more settlements in Ukraine's eastern Kharkiv and Donetsk regions, marking its further advances.

The Russian Defence Ministry said in a statement on Saturday that Russian forces captured the settlements of Pershotravneve in the Kharkiv region and Kurakhivka in the Donetsk region.

The ministry also said the Russian forces improved positions along the entire frontline and destroyed and captured weapons and military equipment.

"In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, 647 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 35,169 drones, 585 air defence systems, 19,023 tanks and other armoured combat vehicles, 1,484 multiple rocket launchers, 17,176 field artillery and mortars guns, 27,930 special military vehicles have been destroyed," it said.

Ukrainian authorities have yet to comment on Russia's claim, and independent verification of the claim is difficult due to the ongoing conflict.

RelatedUkraine needs to use long-range missiles against N.Korean troops: Zelenskyy
SOURCE:AA
