WORLD
2 MIN READ
Hamas: Israel plans to displace Palestinians in occupied West Bank
Israeli ‘occupation seeks to alter demographic reality, complete its West Bank annexation plan,’ says Hamas official.
Hamas: Israel plans to displace Palestinians in occupied West Bank
Israeli military machineries operate in Jenin, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank earlier this year.  / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
November 2, 2024

The Palestinian group Hamas warned of the Israeli government and illegal settler plans to force Palestinians out of their villages in the occupied West Bank.

Senior Hamas figure Mahmoud Mardawi, in an official statement, said on Saturday: “We warn of the grave danger posed by the plans led by the extremist occupation government and illegal settler groups to displace the residents of Palestinian villages in the occupied West Bank.”

Mardawi highlighted that current actions in areas such as Masafer Yatta, the Jordan Valley, and villages around Nablus, Salfit, and Ramallah constitute a “serious plan targeting Palestinian presence in the occupied West Bank.”

He said: “The occupation seeks to alter the demographic reality and complete its West Bank annexation plan, which has already resulted in the seizure of thousands of acres of Palestinian land over the years.”

RelatedIsrael's endgame in the occupied West Bank mirrors Gaza - annihilation

Displacing Bedouin communities

RECOMMENDED

Since the onset of Israel's onslaught in Gaza on October 7, 2023, Israeli forces and illegal settlers have reportedly conducted over 16,663 attacks in the occupied West Bank displacing 28 Palestinian Bedouin communities, according to the Palestinian Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission.

Israeli sources estimate that more than 720,000 illegal settlers reside in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem.

At least 767 Palestinians have since been killed and 6,300 injured by Israeli army fire in the West Bank, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

The current escalation follows a July opinion by the International Court of Justice which declared Israel’s decades-long occupation of Palestinian territories “illegal” and called for the evacuation of all Israeli settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

RelatedIsraeli settler violence displaced over 1,100 Palestinians since 2022: UN
SOURCE:AA
Explore
World’s largest space gathering lands in Türkiye this October
Syrian president meets EU leaders in Damascus amid Aleppo clashes
Russia strikes Ukraine, calling it retaliation over alleged attack on Putin's residence
Türkiye condemns attack on Turkish minority school in Greece, demands justice
Storm Goretti lashes France and Britain, leaving hundreds of thousands without power
Syria says YPG terror group withdrawal deadline from Aleppo has expired
US welcomes ceasefire between Syrian army and YPG terror group in Aleppo
One killed, dozens missing after towering pile of garbage collapses at Philippines landfill
Ukrainian strike leaves half a million without heat and power in Russia's Belgorod
Iranian state media comments on protests, says US and Israel behind overnight unrest
Russian strikes kill four, injure 10 in Kiev as Ukraine reports nationwide 'missile threat'
Two injured in Portland shooting involving federal agents, police say
Syrian Defence Ministry announces ceasefire in Aleppo neighbourhoods
Trump administration announces new assistant attorney general post to combat 'fraud'
Turkish, Syrian presidents review Syria developments in phone talks amid Aleppo clashes