The Palestinian group Hamas warned of the Israeli government and illegal settler plans to force Palestinians out of their villages in the occupied West Bank.

Senior Hamas figure Mahmoud Mardawi, in an official statement, said on Saturday: “We warn of the grave danger posed by the plans led by the extremist occupation government and illegal settler groups to displace the residents of Palestinian villages in the occupied West Bank.”

Mardawi highlighted that current actions in areas such as Masafer Yatta, the Jordan Valley, and villages around Nablus, Salfit, and Ramallah constitute a “serious plan targeting Palestinian presence in the occupied West Bank.”

He said: “The occupation seeks to alter the demographic reality and complete its West Bank annexation plan, which has already resulted in the seizure of thousands of acres of Palestinian land over the years.”

Displacing Bedouin communities