TÜRKİYE
Türkiye reveals footage of PKK/YPG terrorists' use of child soldiers
The terror group kidnaps and forcibly used children in its activities through lies, threats, blackmail, torture and other immoral methods.
In its 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and the EU — has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, infants, and the elderly. / Photo: AA Archive / AA Archive
Zulal SemaZulal Sema
November 2, 2024

Türkiye's Ministry of National Defense has released video testimonies of child soldiers that the PKK/YPG terrorist organisation kidnapped and manipulated to use in its ranks.

"The PKK/YPG terror group kidnapped and forcibly used these children in its activities through lies, threats, blackmail, torture and other immoral methods," the ministry said in an official statement released on X on Saturday.

"They tell children in Syria that they are fighting against Daesh to deceive and lure them," said one, who fled the group and is now seeking refuge in Türkiye. After spending two months with the group, he became aware of their lies and decided to flee.

Another child recruit recalled that many wanted to escape. "When they caught them, they tortured and persecuted them," he told Turkish authorities.

"I was missing my family a lot. When I wanted to go to my family, they wouldn't let me. I was crying all the time," he added.

UN reports from 2022 confirmed how thousands of children have been kidnapped by the terror group, forced into its ranks, and abused by its top ringleaders.

'One of the most vile terrorist organisations'

In its 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and the EU — has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, infants, and the elderly.

The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot. “They travel back and forth to Syria a lot. They bring all the ammunition from Syria," one child soldier recalled, adding that most of the recruits were also from Syria.

Testimonies from children who fled the group, now seeking refuge in Türkiye, highlight that the PKK/YPG is "one of the most vile terrorist organisations in the world," Türkiye's Ministry of National Defense said in its statement.

Our resolute and determined fight against terrorist organisations, especially PKK/PYD/YPG, will continue until we see days where children in our region are no longer abducted by such groups, it added.

"Therefore, we remind those who have fallen into the grip of terrorist organisations through lies: surrender. Your only path to salvation lies in seeking justice," it stressed.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
