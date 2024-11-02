The number of Palestinian journalists killed in Israeli attacks in Gaza in one year is more than double the annual global average, a Palestinian press union has said.

In a statement marking the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists, the Palestinian Journalists Syndicate said on Saturday Israeli forces have killed 183 journalists in Gaza since October 2023.

“This figure is more than double the number of journalists killed annually around the world,” it added.

“The massacres committed systematically by the (Israeli) occupation forces against Palestinian journalists in Gaza, aimed at eliminating witnesses of the truth, will not go unpunished,” the syndicate stressed.

It described the “horrific massacres against journalism and humanity by the occupation forces in Gaza” as the “largest and most brutal massacre of journalists in the history of media worldwide.”