TRT World has wrapped up the sixth edition of the Humanitarian Film Festival with a ceremonial awards presentation at Istanbul's Ataturk Cultural Center.

The TRT World Citizen event attracted prominent figures from the film and arts industry, with Türkiye’s Communications Director Fahrettin Altun also in attendance.

Altun tapped the festival's commitment to human rights and social justice, stressing the importance of raising awareness about environmental issues.

"This festival reminds us of the central truth of human life. Humanity today, unfortunately, is at the centre of a great massacre," he said.

He also condemned Israel's actions in Gaza, calling it a "genocidal state."

"Since that day, 786 infants, who had not even reached 1 year of age, have died, and a total of 42,885 people in Gaza no longer breathe. They are not just numbers; they are human beings — each one a mother, father, child, sibling," said Altun.

Congratulating TRT Director-General Mehmet Zahid Sobaci, TRT employees and contributors, Altun wished for the festival's permanence and its contributions to peace, prosperity and justice.