Moldovans vote in a presidential runoff that could see Moscow gain more influence in a diplomatic battleground between Russia and the European Union.

Polls opened on Sunday at 0500 GMT and will close at 1900 GMT.

Pro-Western incumbent Maia Sandu, who has accelerated the southeast European nation's push to leave Moscow's orbit and join the EU, faces Alexandr Stoianoglo, an ex-prosecutor general backed by the pro-Russian Socialist Party.

The fortunes of Sandu, who set Moldova on the long path of EU accession talks in June, will be closely followed in Brussels a week after the Georgia elections.

Stoianoglo says that as president he too would back EU integration but also develop ties with Russia in the national interest. He has vowed to try to revive cheap Russian gas supplies and said he would meet with President Vladimir Putin if Moldovans wanted it.

The outcome of the vote is likely to set the tone for next summer's parliamentary elections where Sandu's ruling party is expected to struggle to retain its majority and which will determine the stripe of the future government.

Stoianoglo's East-West balancing rhetoric contrasts with Sandu's four years in power, during which ties with the Kremlin have unravelled, a slew of Moscow's diplomats have been expelled and she has condemned Russia's attacks of neighbouring Ukraine.

Moscow has said that her government is "Russophobic".

Sandu portrays Stoianoglo as the Kremlin's man and a political Trojan horse, painting Sunday's vote as a choice between a bright future in the EU by 2030 and one of uncertainty and instability.

Stoianoglo says that is untrue and that she has failed to look out for the interests of ordinary Moldovans.

He accuses Sandu of divisive politics in a country that has a Romanian-speaking majority and large Russian-speaking minority.