US, S. Korea, Japan conduct joint drill in response to Pyongyang's ICBM
The drill comes amid growing international scrutiny over Pyongyang's reported deployment of thousands of troops to Russia to support Moscow's war efforts in Ukraine.
The drill mobilised the US' B-1B bomber, South Korea's F-15K and KF-16 fighter jets, and Japan's F-2 jets. / Photo: AFP / AFP
By Staff Reporter
November 3, 2024

South Korea, Japan, and the United States have conducted a joint air drill involving a heavy bomber, Seoul's military said, in response to North Korea's latest long-range missile test.

The exercise took place on Sunday, three days after Pyongyang launched one of its most powerful and advanced solid-fuelled intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM), which experts say could reach targets in the mainland US.

The drill mobilised the US' B-1B bomber, South Korea's F-15K and KF-16 fighter jets, and Japan's F-2 jets, Seoul's military said.

"The exercise demonstrates the commitment of the ROK-US alliance to integrated extended deterrence in response to the advancing nuclear and missile threats from North Korea," said South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff in a press release.

During the aerial manoeuvre, South Korea and Japan's jets escorted the US strategic bomber to a designated location south of the Korean peninsula, "demonstrating an overwhelming capability to swiftly and accurately strike simulated targets," it added.

The B-1B Lancer is a supersonic heavy bomber known for its high-speed performance with a payload of 34,000 kilograms of munitions, including both conventional and precision-guided weapons.

It was the fourth time this year the bomber was deployed to the Korean peninsula, the military said, and the second time for a trilateral aerial exercise to counter Pyongyang's military threats.

The North's latest ICBM launch is said to have flown higher and further than any previous missile, according to North Korea as well as Seoul and Tokyo's militaries, which tracked it in real-time.

The official Korean Central News Agency hailed it as "the world's strongest strategic missile," and leader Kim "expressed great satisfaction" at the successful launch.

North Korea "would never change its line of bolstering up its nuclear forces," the agency said.

The launch came amid growing international scrutiny over Pyongyang's purported deployment of thousands of troops to Russia to support Moscow's war efforts in Ukraine, raising concerns North Korean soldiers in Russian uniforms could soon engage in combat.

