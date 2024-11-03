WORLD
Türkiye leads call for UN to stop arms sales to Israel
"We must reiterate at every opportunity that selling weapons to Israel amounts to complicity in genocide," Turkish FM Hakan Fidan says.
Türkiye's initiative was signed by 52 countries and two international organisations. / Photo: AA / AA
Zulal Sema
November 3, 2024

Türkiye, along with 53 other signatories, has sent a joint letter to the UN Security Council urging it to take immediate action to halt the flow of weapons and ammunition to Israel, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has announced.

The letter, led by Türkiye's initiative, was signed by 52 countries and two international organisations, and submitted to the UN on November 1, calling for a cessation of arms supplies to Israel.

"We must reiterate at every opportunity that selling weapons to Israel amounts to complicity in genocide," Fidan said at a news conference in Djibouti, where he attended the third Ministerial Review Conference of Türkiye-Africa Partnership on Sunday.

Stating that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's administration has become a "global threat," he urged all countries to prevent Israel from ignoring international law.

Stressing that the current global system does not provide a solution, Fidan said: "This system, which reproduces historical injustices" needs to change.

"This inevitable transformation will occur under the leadership of African countries, which the current international system has ignored," he added.

