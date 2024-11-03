WORLD
3 MIN READ
Russia captures new village in Donetsk region, Ukraine confirms fighting
While Moscow says it has captured the village of Vyshneve, Kiev makes no mention of the village falling into Russian hands, just reporting fighting in the vicinity.
Russia captures new village in Donetsk region, Ukraine confirms fighting
Locals walk past broken windows near a damaged residential building, in the city of Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, on October 29, 2024. / Photo: AFP Archive / AFP Archive
By Staff Reporter
November 3, 2024

Russia's military said on Sunday that its forces had taken control of the village of Vyshneve in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region as they pursue their advance toward the logistical centre of Pokrovsk.

Ukraine's General Staff made no mention of the village falling into Russian hands, but reported fighting in the vicinity.

Popular Ukrainian war blog DeepState acknowledged the loss of Vyshneve and said Russian forces were moving on an adjacent village.

Ukraine's General Staff, in an afternoon report on Facebook, said Russian forces had launched 19 attacks on the Pokrovsk sector of the 1,000-km (600-mile) front line in eastern Ukraine.

"In containing the pressure, the defence forces repelled enemy attacks," it said. "The occupying forces are focusing their efforts on the villages of Promin and Vyshneve."

DeepState said Russian forces were "becoming active near Hryhorivka," a village west of Vyshneve on the way to Pokrovsk.

"They are trying, with infantry, to advance in forested areas along a rail line and they wanted to move into the village and gain a foothold," it said. "Fortunately, this attempt was unsuccessful."

RECOMMENDED
RelatedRussia claims control of two more settlements in Ukraine

Vyshneve is near Selydove, a major town whose capture was announced by the Russian military last week.

On Saturday, the Russian defence ministry said it had captured two other villages on the eastern front.

Russian forces have focused on taking over all the Donbass - made up of Donetsk and Luhansk regions - after making an initial unsuccessful push on the capital Kiev in the days after their February 2022 “special military operation” against Ukraine.

In September, Russian forces advanced at their fastest rate since March 2022, according to open source data, despite Ukraine seizing a part of Russia's southern Kursk region.

Related'Sacred struggle': N Korea vows to stand by Russia until 'victory'
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
World’s largest space gathering lands in Türkiye this October
Syrian president meets EU leaders in Damascus amid Aleppo clashes
Russia strikes Ukraine, calling it retaliation over alleged attack on Putin's residence
Türkiye condemns attack on Turkish minority school in Greece, demands justice
Storm Goretti lashes France and Britain, leaving hundreds of thousands without power
Syria says YPG terror group withdrawal deadline from Aleppo has expired
US welcomes ceasefire between Syrian army and YPG terror group in Aleppo
One killed, dozens missing after towering pile of garbage collapses at Philippines landfill
Ukrainian strike leaves half a million without heat and power in Russia's Belgorod
Iranian state media comments on protests, says US and Israel behind overnight unrest
Russian strikes kill four, injure 10 in Kiev as Ukraine reports nationwide 'missile threat'
Two injured in Portland shooting involving federal agents, police say
Syrian Defence Ministry announces ceasefire in Aleppo neighbourhoods
Trump administration announces new assistant attorney general post to combat 'fraud'
Turkish, Syrian presidents review Syria developments in phone talks amid Aleppo clashes