Washington, DC — Even as Israel's genocidal war on Gaza and the complicity of the Democratic Party are heavily influencing the choices of many Arab and Muslim American voters in the US election, some community members are turning to the Republican Party for a different reason — "gender ideology" and "indoctrination" of school children.

Many Muslim voters TRT World spoke to said they are finding it hard to compromise their Islamic values with the "bizarre gender ideology" being pushed by the Democrats and "confronted" by the Republicans and their leader Donald Trump.

"This is definitely more than a (Gaza) protest vote," Nagi Almudeghi, a 50-year-old IT professional in swing state Michigan, told TRT World. "Many people in our community are sick and tired of the Democratic Party. This is not the same party that my father belonged to in the 1980s & 90s."

Almudeghi said the party doesn't reflect the traditional values of most Muslim and Arab Americans, stressing "it has veered far left".

"Today, it is the party that celebrates unfettered abortion, corporate elitism, endless wars, and bizarre gender ideology. The party that constantly berated Americans to 'follow the science' believes 'gender is fluid'".

TRT World has previously touched on this subject in a digital series "True Colours" that explores the untold stories of those who have been affected by the spread of "gender ideology."

Related Muslims urged to see past Trump and Harris, focus on 500,000 other choices

GOP finds support among Muslims

Many Muslim Americans supported Democrats in 2020 following a chaotic four years of Trump rule that saw the rise in anti-Muslim sentiments, Islamophobia and the widely criticised "Muslim ban".

Many Muslims still remember Trump's 2017 order that limited entry into the US from six Muslim-majority nations.

But with Israel using American weapons to carry out carnage after carnage in Gaza and now in Lebanon, many Muslim voters are abandoning the Democrats and shifting their loyalty toward either Trump or third-party candidates such as Jill Stein and Cornel West.

The Grand Old Party (or the GOP) is also making inroads into the Muslim areas with its message of religious liberty and protection of family values.

According to most schools of thought in Islam, abortion, while generally not preferred, can only take place under very certain conditions. Sex change, however, is totally forbidden.

The Democrats have always struggled to remain on the same page on this issue with their Muslim allies, the most conservative in the party.

In 2022, Muslim parents in Maryland and Michigan states were shocked to learn that their respective school districts changed the curriculum to not inform parents about the books being taught to their kids.

Many parents were shocked to learn that some of the school books contained sexually explicit content.

The changes included the addition of books about "sexual and gender identity" and were to be taught to children as young as pre-kindergarten up to grade 8.

Muslim parents protested against the decision and demanded their kids be left alone, urging the district to bring back the opt-out option, which sends a notification to all students’ homes, and the child only returns the signed form if their parent/guardian does not want them to participate in the curriculum.