Monday, November 4, 2024

1817 GMT — Israeli air strikes killed at least 16 people more and wounded 90 others in Lebanon, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry.

A ministry statement reported that the new fatalities raised the total number of people killed in Israeli attacks in the country since October 2023 to 3,002, with 13,492 others wounded.

1902 GMT — UNRWA ban in Gaza 'will not make Israel safer': WHO

The chief of the World Health Organization denounced Israel's decision to cut ties with the UN agency supporting Palestinian refugees, saying it would not make the country safer while increasing civilian suffering in occupied Gaza.

"Let me be clear: There is simply no alternative to UNRWA," the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a video posted on X.

"This ban will not make Israel safer. It will only deepen the suffering of the people of Gaza and increase the risk of disease outbreaks," Tedros added.

1844 GMT — Hamas holds Gaza war discussions with Fatah in Cairo: video statement

Hamas said it held talks with Palestinian faction Fatah in Cairo to discuss Israel's war on Gaza and move towards a national consensus.

"A meeting was held with the brothers in the Fatah movement at a generous Egyptian invitation. They discussed various national issues, especially the war on Gaza and pathways for national action," senior Hamas official Osama Hamdan said in a video message.

1826 GMT — Hezbollah denies Israeli claims of assassination of senior commander

Hezbollah rejected Israeli claims evening that its senior commander, Abu Ali Rida, was assassinated in the southern Lebanese town of Baraachit.

“The Zionist allegations of the martyrdom of our brother, the fighter Hajj Abu Ali Rida, are unfounded,” according to a Hezbollah statement.

Abu Ali Rida leads Unit Badr, one of Hezbollah's prominent militant formations.

Earlier Monday, the Israeli military claimed in a statement that its air force “struck and eliminated Abu Ali Rida, the Hezbollah commander of the Baraachit area in southern Lebanon.”

This marks the second time Hezbollah has denied reports of Rida's death. In September, Israeli media, including Army Radio, reported his alleged assassination in Beirut's southern suburbs.

1823 GMT — US concerned by increasing settler violence in Israeli-occupied West Bank

The United States is "deeply concerned" by reports of increasing violence by extremist Israeli settlers on Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said after illegal settlers set fire to cars on the outskirts of Ramallah.

Miller said the US had made these concerns clear to the Israeli government and it was incumbent on authorities to do everything possible to de-escalate and hold all perpetrators accountable.

1658 GMT — EU foreign policy chief condemns Israeli 'extremist settler violence'

The EU foreign policy chief condemned Israeli "extremist settler violence" in the occupied West Bank.

Josep Borrell warned on X that "the situation in Gaza and in the occupied territories is deteriorating by the hour," and deplored that ''no one seems to be able or willing to stop this."

He criticised the violent settlers for spreading "destruction," and said: "Extremist settlers torched vehicles & damaged apartments in Al-Bireh, occupied West Bank. The EU strongly condemns extremist settler violence, as well as the expansion of illegal settlements."

1658 GMT — Israeli strike hits civilian sites near Damascus: Syria

An Israeli strike from the direction of the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights targeted civilian sites south of the Syrian capital Damascus, causing some damage, Syrian regime defence ministry said.

Earlier, Syrian regime media SANA said that initial reports indicated the strike hit the Sayeda Zeinab area. There were no immediate reports of casualties.

The Israeli military did not comment on the strike.

1644 GMT — Israel rejected all Lebanon ceasefire proposals — PM Mikati

Israel has rejected all proposals for a ceasefire in Lebanon, caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati said.

"At a time when nations advocating for humanity and human rights should be exerting maximum pressure on Israel to cease its aggression, their inaction is deeply concerning," Mikati said in a statement.

He said Israel has turned down all ceasefire proposals although the Lebanese government has reiterated its commitment to implementing UN Security Council Resolution 1701.

"We renew our call to pressure Israel to stop its aggression in preparation for examining the means to implement Resolution 1701 literally and as it was approved, without any additions or interpretations," he added.

Resolution 1701, which was adopted Aug. 11, 2006, demands a complete cessation of hostilities between Lebanon and Israel and the establishment of a demilitarised zone between the Blue Line – the de facto boundary between Lebanon and Israel – and the Litani River, allowing only the Lebanese army and UNIFIL to possess weapons and military equipment in the area.

1634 GMT — Iran rejects report of recruiting Iranian-born citizens in Palestine

Iran's permanent mission to the United Nations dismissed a report claiming that Iran is recruiting Iranian-born citizens within the occupied Palestinian territories for intelligence-gathering and potential attacks on Israeli officials.

"The report is unfounded and, from a logical standpoint, unlikely to be accurate," the mission said in a statement. "That’s because the natural course of suspicion in the view of the Zionist regime would first fall upon individuals of Iranian origin, followed by Muslims".

"Therefore, reason dictates that Iranian intelligence services would pursue non-Iranian and non-Muslim individuals," it added.

The mission said that Israeli officials recently alleged Iran was working with Iranian-born citizens in Palestine to collect sensitive information for a possible missile attack or assassination targeting Israeli authorities.

1621 GMT — Israel bombarding last hospital in north: ministry

The Health Ministry in Gaza said that Israeli forces are bombarding the last partially functioning hospital in north Gaza, an area of intense military operations for the past month.

"At this moment, occupation forces are continuing to violently bombard and destroy Kamal Adwan Hospital, targeting all parts of the hospital," the ministry said of the facility in the northern city of Beit Lahia.

Hospital director Hossam Abu Safieh said in a statement that the situation was "catastrophic", and that "the army did not contact the hospital before directly targeting it".

"Several of our staff have been injured, and we are unable to leave the hospital," he said. "We do not understand the purpose behind this bombing that is targeting the hospital."

1531 GMT — Lebanon to question UN mission regarding kidnap of sea captain in Israeli raid

Lebanon will question the UN peacekeeping mission (UNIFIL) regarding the kidnap of a Lebanese sea captain in an Israeli raid north of Beirut, the country’s interior minister said.

A Lebanese citizen was kidnapped on Friday by armed men in Batroun, about 30 kilometres (18.6 miles) north of Beirut.

Lebanese authorities said that they were investigating whether Israel was behind the kidnap, saying that the abductee was a sea captain and identified him as Imad Emhez.

"Investigations are underway into what happened in Batroun," Bassam Mawlawi told a press conference in Beirut.

He called the abduction of the Lebanese citizen "a breach and an act of war." "The Lebanese state will issue direct questions to the command of the UNIFIL" regarding the kidnapping, he added.

1420 GMT — Death toll from Israeli strikes in Beit Lahia rises to 15

Witnesses report that the death toll from the recent Israeli strikes on houses in Beit Lahia, northern Gaza, has risen to 15, with several people still trapped under the rubble.

1351 GMT — Eight more Israeli soldiers injured as clashes intensify in Gaza, Lebanon

At least eight more Israeli soldiers were injured in clashes in occupied Gaza and southern Lebanon in the last 24 hours, the military said.

According to Israeli military figures, four of the soldiers were injured in fighting in Gaza, without specifying where the others were wounded.

Previous army statements, however, showed that a number of soldiers were injured in southern Lebanon.

1340 GMT — Burn unit to open in Turkish Hospital in Lebanon’s Sidon

Lebanese Health Minister Firas Abiad said that a burn unit in the Turkish Hospital in the southern city of Sidon will open on Tuesday to help treat injured people amid Israel’s ongoing assault on the country.

"A (burn) unit in the Sidon Turkish Trauma and Rehabilitation Hospital will open tomorrow,” Abiad told a press conference in Beirut.

“This hospital will be Lebanon’s reference for burn treatment," he added. The Lebanese minister thanked Türkiye for the hospital project through the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA).

Abiad said the burn unit will include an emergency and injured section, two operation rooms, four intensive care units, four beds for burn treatment, and clinics for burn treatment and physical therapy.

1238 GMT — Germany deplores high death toll in Palestine's Gaza

Germany lamented the high death toll in Gaza amid intensified Israeli military attacks.

“We see that the number of female civilians and male civilians being killed has been very high, especially in the last few weeks. The humanitarian situation in northern Gaza is desperate. It is unbearable in the entire Gaza Strip," Foreign Ministry spokesman Sebastian Fischer told media in Berlin.

Berlin calls on Israel “to comply with its obligations under international law and also to follow the decisions of the ICJ (International Court of Justice) and allow more humanitarian aid into Gaza,” he added.

Fischer expressed his country’s “utmost concern” over the dramatic drop in humanitarian aid to besieged Gaza.

1127 GMT — Gaza death toll soars to 43,374 amid ongoing Israeli strikes

At least 33 more Palestinians have been killed in relentless Israeli attacks in Gaza, bringing the overall death toll since last year to 43,374, the Health Ministry in the occupied enclave said.

A ministry statement added that 102,261 others were wounded in the ongoing assault.

"The Israeli occupation has committed three massacres of families in the last 24 hours, resulting in 33 deaths and 156 injuries," the ministry said.

1139 GMT — Malaysia backs expelling Israel from UN

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said his country has prepared a draft resolution for the UN General Assembly which, among others, proposes that Israel be removed as a member of the world body "should there be a violation of laws, rules and decisions in issues involving Palestine."

Anwar told lawmakers that the draft resolution is in the negotiation process and is expected to be presented at the UNGA for approval "soon." ''Strong measures, including Israel's removal from the United Nations following Israel's human rights violations and genocidal crimes, must be enforced as soon as possible," said Anwar.

"Malaysia will ensure that the agenda is heard and given attention so that the atrocities of the Israeli regime can be stopped, besides allowing critical aid to reach the Palestinian people at a time when the massacre continues to worsen," he said, according to a brief part of his speech shared on X.