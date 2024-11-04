Australian Rules umpire Leigh Haussen has been banned from officiating in the opening round of next season because he wore an Osama bin Laden costume at a function, the Australian Football League said on Monday.

Haussen dressed up as the founder of the Al Qaeda, who was killed in 2011 in a US special operations raid, in September at an end-of-season celebration for AFL match officials in a private room at a Melbourne restaurant, where the theme was "characters from the 2000s".

The AFL said in a statement that the costume had been "inappropriate, offensive and in poor taste" and Haussen apologised for his actions in a statement.

"I am sorry. I made an error of judgement. I never intended to offend anyone," he said.

'Unacceptable'