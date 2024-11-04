Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called for unity across the Islamic world to support Palestinian and Lebanese people in their struggle against the Israeli aggression.

In his address at the 40th Session of the Standing Committee for Economic and Commercial Cooperation (COMCEC) of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in Istanbul on Monday, Erdogan highlighted the severity of the humanitarian crisis unfolding in occupied Gaza, describing it as “one of the most brutal genocides of the century.”

Erdogan stressed that now, more than ever, it is essential for the Islamic community to move beyond differences and stand united in support of Palestinian and Lebanese rights.

"​​​​​​​It is of great importance for the Islamic world to put aside differences and support the Palestinian and Lebanese people," Erdogan said.