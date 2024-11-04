The head of Israel’s Mossad intelligence service, David Barnea, told families of Israeli captives held in Gaza that the chances to reach a prisoner swap deal with Hamas were diminishing, according to Israeli media.

Barnea met with some families of Israeli hostages in recent days to post them about the chances of reaching a deal with Hamas to release their loved ones, Israeli Channel 12 reported.

He was quoted as saying that Israel was waiting for Hamas' responses to recent ceasefire proposals floated by Egypt and Qatar.

"At the moment, the chances of reaching a small deal are low, because Hamas insists on stopping the war,” Barnea said.

Last week, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el Sisi proposed a two-day ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

On Saturday, Hamas called recent Gaza ceasefire proposals a “smokescreen" as they do not include an end to the Israeli war or withdrawal from the enclave.