Israeli air strikes have killed at least 18 Palestinians in Gaza, with 15 dead in an attack on two houses in the north Gaza town of Beit Lahia and three fatalities in a strike on a house in Nuseirat camp in the Palestinian enclave's centre, medics said.

Several people were wounded in both attacks, they said, adding that Israeli forces had sent tanks into the northeast of Nuseirat camp earlier on Monday.

Israel has deployed tanks into Jabalia, Beit Hanoon, and Beit Lahia since October 5.

Palestinians said the new aerial and ground offensives and forced evacuations were "ethnic cleansing" aimed at emptying two northern Gaza towns and a refugee camp of their population to create buffer zones.

The Gaza media office has put the number of Palestinians killed since October 5 at 1,800.

"Over 1,800 people were killed and 4,000 wounded while hundreds are still missing in this ongoing aggression," the Palestinian media office in Gaza said in a statement.