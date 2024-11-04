On October 8, Israeli forces detained Jewish American independent journalist Jeremy Loffredo along with three other journalists and their Palestinian driver at a checkpoint near Nablus in the occupied West Bank.

The others were soon released, but Loffredo, 28, was charged with “endangering national security and aiding the enemy during wartime”, a charge that carries 25 years to life in prison.

Since the onset of Israel's war on Gaza, the country has gone on an unprecedented campaign of arresting journalists and media professionals—frequently without any formal charges—who, along with their lawyers, say these actions are reprisals for their reporting and commentary.

As of today, the Committee to Protect Journalists has reported a total of 71 arrests of journalists in the Palestinian territories of the occupied West Bank and Gaza and in the city of Jerusalem, since the war began on October 7, 2023.

Organisations like Addameer, a Palestinian human rights NGO based in Ramallah, says the figures could be higher.

Days before his detention, Loffredo had reported for The Grayzone on the Iranian missile strikes on Israel. The report was similar to ones filed by both local and international journalists, but Israeli authorities told his employer that Loffredo had shared "the locations of missile drops near or inside sensitive security facilities, with the aim of bringing this to the notice of the enemy and thereby assisting them in their future attacks."

Loffredo denied this.

Now back home in New York, the journalist sits down with TRT World to share the details of his experience.

TRT World: You've been covering events in Israel and Palestine for The Grayzone for a while now, right? Had you ever travelled there before October 7? Jeremy Loffredo:Before October 7, I'd never been there. I began going there once the war began.

TRT World: OK, so how many times have you been since then?

Jeremy Loffredo: I was there once directly after the war began, covering ethnic cleansing and violence in the West Bank. And then I was there for about a month and a half in February and March, covering the collaboration between the military and the settlers to block humanitarian aid from getting into Gaza.

TRT World: At any time, did you face any problems with your reporting?

Jeremy Loffredo: I always waited until I returned back to the States to publish anything, so I didn’t attract the attention of the authorities while I was there and never faced any issues.

TRT World: We know that so many journalists have been killed since this war started, and many more have been threatened. Why was this so important for you to do?

Jeremy Loffredo: There is a genocide happening so as a journalist who doesn't work for the American Western mainstream media, it seems like this is the biggest story in the world and the most important thing to be covering.

TRT World: You reported on the Iranian missile strikes hitting Israel on October 1. Like numerous other outlets. But then on October 8 you were stopped at a checkpoint near Nablus and detained - was this the first experience that you had of something like this happening?

Jeremy Loffredo: I had been at countless checkpoints before in the West Bank, there's hundreds of them, and when you stop and they ask for your identification, it's really not that strange. That's what happens at checkpoints.

But this is the first time that I've ever been blindfolded, shackled and handcuffed and detained. First time I really ever had trouble with the law while working.

TRT World: Can you talk us through what happens next?

Jeremy Loffredo: They asked for my passport. They asked for my cell phone. They went across the street to the military checkpoint. They made some phone calls. They were on the computer. They might have been researching me. They might have been talking on the phone to their superiors.

After 30 minutes, they asked me to cross the street. I asked what was going on and they told me that you're being arrested and they proceeded to take out maybe 20 feet of cloth and wrapped it around my head dozens of times covering my eyes, my nose and my ears.

They zip tied my hands with a plastic zip tie, and then they shackled my legs with steel shackles and loaded me into a military Humvee.

TRT World: And was that just to you or to the other reporters who were with you and the driver?

Jeremy Loffredo: First they did it to me and then they did it to all the reporters who I was with. The other reporters were let go soon after, and I was kept and charged.

TRT World: Where were the other reporters from?

Jeremy Loffredo: There was a dual citizen Israeli Russian. There was a dual citizen, Canadian Israeli, and there was another American Israeli. And then I was an American, so it was three other journalists, me and then our driver who was Palestinian.

TRT World: Where were you heading to at the time?

Jeremy Loffredo: The reason I went there in the first place was to cover violence in the northern West Bank, you know, raids and seizures that have been happening more often in Nablus, and Jenin and Tulkarem. And this would have been my first day where I was going to spend some time in the northern West Bank. That's the reason I went there. So we were heading into Nablus at the time.

TRT World: So you were taken to the Moscovia detention centre, is that correct? The detention centre inside the Russian compound? Can you describe what that was like?

Jeremy Loffredo: Well, after I was blindfolded, shackled and handcuffed, I was actually taken to a West Bank military compound. Kind of the police headquarters of the entire West Bank. And that's where I was first interrogated for the first time, though many interrogations happened after.

And then that's when they told me that I was being tried for giving information to the enemy during wartime.

Then from the West Bank police compound, they put me in an unmarked police car and drove me to the Russian compound in Jerusalem and I was put in solitary confinement. I was given very little food and very little water. I was refused a sense of time. They wouldn't tell me what time it was. But every other prisoner there, there were lots of prisoners and lots of cells, all Palestinian, undoubtedly all Palestinian, all spoke Arabic.

I was the only American foreigner from what I can tell, and I was given solitary confinement because my crime was so grave, because I was being charged with this military Penal Code of being an enemy of the state.

TRT World: When they said you were aiding the enemy during war time, did they identify who the enemy was?

Jeremy Loffredo: That's a good question that my lawyer had asked me as well. They didn't at first identify who the enemy was, but they asked me about the video report that I had published. The video report was about the Iranian missile attack. So I was assuming they meant that the enemy was Iran, even though I don't believe there’s been any formal declaration of war called against Iran.

But I do think the enemy that they were referring to was Iran. And that's what it turned out that they were talking about.

TRT World: Going back to your time in the cell – can you describe what it was like?

Jeremy Loffredo: It was about 8 feet by 10 feet, concrete. There were four other concrete ledges in there that they would call beds. Out of the four beds, there was a paper thin fabric that could be used as a mattress or a blanket, and that's where I was supposed to sleep.

They brought me one cup of chocolate pudding as food over the course of three and a half days and they gave me a couple of little cups of water.

They refused to tell me what time it was. The only time that I was able to see what time of day it was, is when I was either brought to the West Bank for interrogation and I would be able to look out the car window, or I was brought to court and I was told what time my court hearings were.

TRT World: Were you at any time physically beaten or abused? Jeremy Loffredo: I was never physically beaten or abused.

They were definitely threatening me and scaring me and starving me. But I wasn't physically threatened, physically abused.

I think it's because I'm American. And I was in this prison with all these Palestinians.

On my second day, I was able to hear wailing, screaming, crying, only to be interrupted every few seconds with a Hebrew-yelling guard. So it was obvious that there was torture taking place in the cell next to me. Or maybe the cell next to that. And this is a prison that is notorious for torturing Palestinians to manufacture false confessions, and thankfully, nothing had happened to me.

Definitely because I was American. Everyone else in the prison was Palestinian, and they were subjected to torture.

TRT World: Israeli and US networks reported on the Iranian missile strike, so it was in the public domain and not a state secret - why was this important for you to highlight in your case?

Jeremy Loffredo: One of my priorities was proving to them that this story had been told before by Israeli media and this Israeli media is subject to the Israeli military censor. And so that would show that nothing in my report was secret.

But it was difficult because my lawyer at the time spoke very little English. So just trying to tell her exactly what our argument is and why my report is not illegal or secret was difficult, because not only does she speak broken English, she also was not able to talk to me. We're only able to talk for 40 seconds at a time, and that's how the law works in Israel if you're accused of terrorism. So I'm not able to speak to my lawyer. I'm hoping she understands what's going on.

Finally, I'm able to tell her, we need to put together a case of all the times Israeli media reported exactly what I had reported before me, and then sometimes more detailed than me.

The police want to put me away in prison, they want to consider me an enemy of the state. They know what I had been reporting in Israel before and that I've been reporting on the collaboration between the military and the settlers and have been reporting on the war from an anti-Zionist point of view. But they don't want to hear it.

But we need to show the judge this evidence because a judge cannot ignore the mounds of evidence that show that I'm entirely innocent.