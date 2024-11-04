A presidential campaign that has careened through a felony trial, an incumbent president being pushed off the ticket, and multiple assassination attempts comes down to a final sprint across a handful of states on Election Day eve.

Kamala Harris spent Monday in Pennsylvania, whose 19 electoral votes offer the largest prize among the states expected to determine the Electoral College outcome. The vice president and Democratic nominee will visit working-class areas, including Allentown, and end with a late-night Philadelphia rally that includes Lady Gaga and Oprah Winfrey.

Donald Trump kicked off four rallies across three states by addressing a roaring crowd in Raleigh, North Carolina, where he declared: "With North Carolina, I've always gotten there."

Harris urged the audience at her second event on Monday in Pennsylvania to "remind people the power they have" as they encourage their friends and family to vote.

Harris' event at Muhlenberg College Memorial Hall in Allentown, Pennsylvania, was filled, so the Democratic nominee addressed additional supporters in a nearby venue, thanking them for coming to the event and touting the difference they can make by voting.

"We are fighting to live forward," Harris said. "We are all in this together."

Allentown, once known for its steel industry, has become a majority-minority community, with more than half of the city identifying as Hispanic, many with ties to Puerto Rico.