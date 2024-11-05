Tuesday, November 5, 2024

1919 GMT — Hundreds of Israelis rallied in Tel Aviv to protest against the sacking of defence minister Yoav Gallant, an AFP journalist reported.

Chanting slogans against the government and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the demonstrators gathered in the commercial hub shortly after Gallant's dismissal was announced on Tuesday evening.

1902 GMT — 'Prioritise' hostage deal: Israel hostage forum urges new defence minister

Israel hostage forum urges new defence minister to 'prioritise' deal to release hostages in occupied Gaza.

1859 GMT — Gideon Sa'ar appointed new foreign minister: Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appointed Gideon Sa'ar as the new foreign minister after announcing his predecessor would take over the defence portfolio, his office said.

"I spoke today with Minister Gideon Sa'ar and offered him and his faction to join the coalition and take on the position of Foreign Minister," Netanyahu said, according to a statement from his office in which he also announced he had fired defence minister Yoav Gallant.

1819 GMT — Iraq's premier talks with Blinken about regional impact of Israeli aggression in Gaza, Lebanon

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shiaa al-Sudani expressed concern during talks with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken over the dangers of continued Israeli aggression in Gaza and Lebanon, as well as the implications for regional security and stability.

These concerns were expressed by al-Sudani during a phone conversation with Blinken and were detailed in a statement issued by the Iraqi Prime Minister's media office.

According to the statement, the two discussed “the risks resulting from the ongoing Israeli aggression against Gaza and Lebanon and its impact on the security and stability of the region and the world.”

Al-Sudani emphasised the “necessity for the US and other major countries to intensify efforts to stop this war.”

He likewise talked about "the importance of ongoing efforts to alleviate the severe humanitarian consequences of the war and to enhance the delivery of aid to civilians in conflict zones or those displaced by the war," the statement added.

1812 GMT — Israel's Netanyahu fires Defence Minister Gallant

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has dismissed his defence minister, Yoav Gallant, in a surprise announcement.

Netanyahu and Gallant have repeatedly been at odds throughout Israel's brutal war on Gaza. But Netanyahu had avoided firing him.

A previous attempt to fire Gallant in March 2023 sparked widespread street protests against Netanyahu.

1808 GMT — Netanyahu appoints Israel Katz as the new defence minister

Israel Katz has been appointed as the new defence minister.

Israel Katz is an Israeli politician and member of the Likud party.

He has held various government positions, including Minister of Foreign Affairs and Minister of Transportation and is known for his extremist views. Türkiye has time and again strongly condemned Israel Katz, blasting his propaganda as "slander" and "disinformation." Katz has been involved in Israeli illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank.

1752 GMT — Death toll in Lebanon tops 3,000 since October 2023, Lebanese government says

Israeli attacks in Lebanon have killed at least 3,013 people and wounded 13,553 others since October 2023, the Lebanese government has said.

1726 GMT — Red Cross urgently appeals for $115M for Lebanon aid

The Red Cross has urgently appealed for more than $115 million to address towering needs in Lebanon amid Israel's dramatic escalation.

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) said it had launched an appeal for $115.8 million to help provide immediate and long-term relief to around 600,000 people affected by the conflict.

The money would also go to supporting the vital ambulance services run by the Lebanese Red Cross (LRC) in the conflict-torn country.

1646 GMT — Young Jordanians begin hunger strike to pressure Israel to allow aid into northern Gaza

A group of young Jordanians has begun a hunger strike to highlight the Israeli blockade of northern Gaza and to show solidarity with Palestinians.

Frustrated by the lack of international action to break the blockade, the young Jordanians joined the “Hunger Strikers for Gaza” campaign, which began in early November in multiple countries.

During the campaign's first five days, which spread widely on social media, 60 young Jordanians participated despite health risks, hoping to help end the blockade.

1511 GMT — Two elderly Gaza residents die at Israeli checkpoint in northern Gaza

Two elderly Palestinians died while waiting at an Israeli checkpoint east of Jabalia in northern Gaza, according to witnesses.

The two elderly individuals, both ill and in wheelchairs, passed away in the afternoon as they waited for several hours at the checkpoint, witnesses said.

They had been trying to cross the Israeli checkpoint with their families and other displaced Palestinians from the town of Beit Lahia, they added.

The two elders were held by Israeli forces at the checkpoint near the Civil Administration area east of the Jabalia refugee camp, enduring hours-long delays since early morning.

1506 GMT — Death toll rises to seven in Israel's occupied West Bank raid, strikes

At least seven people have been killed during an Israeli military raid and air strikes on the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said.

Five of the seven people were killed in two separate Israeli attacks in and near the city of Qabatiya, while the two others were killed in the Tammoun area, the ministry said on Tuesday.

1359 GMT — Israeli army withdraws several brigades from southern Lebanon: report

The Israeli army withdrew several brigades from southern Lebanon amid expectations of a possible ceasefire soon, according to Israeli media.

The brigades were withdrawn for refresher training based on an assessment of officials participating in ceasefire negotiations that a deal could be reached within a week and a half to two weeks, the Israeli daily Yedioth Ahronoth reported.

The newspaper did not specify the number of brigades that had been withdrawn from southern Lebanon.

"Ground operations are expected to continue for a few more weeks, while the Israeli army awaits a decision from the political leadership," it said.

There was no immediate comment from Hezbollah on the report.

1348 GMT — Israel demolishes 3 residential buildings in occupied East Jerusalem

Israeli authorities have demolished three residential buildings in Silwan town in occupied East Jerusalem, according to one of the owners.

Fakhri Abu Diab said Israeli authorities cited the lack of a building permit for the demolitions.

He said the three demolished buildings contained eight residential apartments in Al-Bustan neighbourhood in Silwan.

"Our neighbourhood is targeted by the Israeli occupation to build a Jewish project on the ruins of our homes and to displace the Palestinians from east Jerusalem," he added.

The Palestinian man said he rebuilt his house after it was demolished by the Israeli authorities in February this year. "Dozens of homes inhabited by about 1,550 Palestinians in Al-Bustan neighbourhood are threatened with demolition by the Israeli authorities," he warned.

1332 GMT — Israeli air strikes kill five people in Lebanon’s Bekaa

Five people were killed in two Israeli air strikes in Bekaa Valley in eastern Lebanon, according to the Health Ministry and local media.

A ministry statement said three people lost their lives when Israeli warplanes conducted an air strike in the town of Haour Taala in Bekaa on Tuesday.

Two more people were killed in a drone strike targeting a vehicle in the town of Talya, the state news agency NNA reported.

1252 GMT — ICC chief prosecutor urges timely action on war crimes in Gaza

The chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) defended his pursuit of arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and others, emphasising the need for timely action in investigating Israeli war crimes in Gaza.

"Should I wait until everybody’s dead?” Karim Khan said in an interview with German weekly Der Spiegel, dismissing claims of hasty decision-making regarding arrest warrants for Israeli politicians and three Hamas leaders.

"If your father, your mother, your grandfather was a hostage, would you really want me to wait? If this was your child or your sister blown to bits, would you want me to wait?" he said, stressing the importance of immediate legal intervention in ongoing conflicts.

"We shouldn’t indulge ourselves into thinking that the suffering of people is something to comment on in the future. The law must be felt in real time. If you are a firefighter, you don’t wait until the house is burned down and the neighbourhood is in flames," he said.

1236 GMT — Israel destroys 37 towns, over 40,000 houses in Lebanon

The Israeli army has erased 37 towns and destroyed more than 40,000 housing units since the start of its deadly offensive on Lebanon last year, local media said.

The state news agency NNA said the destruction is concentrated in an area extending three kilometres deep from Naqoura to the outskirts of Khiam in southern Lebanon.

Anadolu reporters documented massive destruction caused by Israeli attacks in towns across southern Lebanon, causing hundreds of thousands to flee their homes.

1226 GMT — Pro-Palestine protesters call on French Football Federation to cancel France-Israel match

A pro-Palestine group has protested at the French Football Federation (FFF) building in Paris, opposing a Nations League match between France and Israel on Nov. 14 at Stade de France.

Around 20 activists gathered at the FFF headquarters, displaying banners that read "Criminal Israel, Accomplice FFF," "No to France-Israel Match at Stade de France," and "Stop Genocide, Silence Kills."

Wearing red gloves, the protesters condemned Israel's military aggression in Gaza and Lebanon.

French left-wing MP Louis Boyard recently called for sanctions on Israel, urging the cancellation of the match, similar to sanctions on Russia and Belarus after the Ukraine war.

1218 GMT — Gaza death toll nears 43,400 amid unabated Israeli attacks

At least 17 more Palestinians have been killed in relentless Israeli attacks in Gaza, bringing the overall death toll since last year to 43,391, the Health Ministry in the besieged enclave said.

A ministry statement added that some 102,347 others were injured in the ongoing assault.

"The Israeli occupation has committed three massacres of families in the last 24 hours, resulting in 17 deaths and 86 injuries," the ministry said.

1202 GMT — Over 100 critical patients will be evacuated from Gaza

The World Health Organization (WHO) has announced that more than 100 patients will be evacuated from war-torn Gaza on Wednesday.

"Tomorrow, we plan with partners for a large medevac (medical evacuation) with over 100 patients, critical patients, outside of Gaza," WHO spokesperson Richard Peeperkorn told a UN briefing in Geneva.