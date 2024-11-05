WORLD
3 MIN READ
Trump claims building record 'Arab, Muslim voters' with promise of 'peace'
Donald Trump has said his promise to end endless wars has brought record-breaking voter support to his campaign in Michigan, a battleground state with a large Arab and Muslim community.
Trump claims building record 'Arab, Muslim voters' with promise of 'peace'
Trump warns that Kamala Harris’s policies will bring war to the Middle East. / Photo: AP / AP
Ali TopchiAli Topchi
November 5, 2024

Republican presidential nominee and former President Donald Trump has claimed his campaign is building a "record-breaking" coalition of Arab and Muslim voters in Michigan, saying they are drawn by his promise of peace.

"We are building the biggest and broadest coalition in American Political History. This includes record-breaking numbers of Arab and Muslim Voters in Michigan who want PEACE," said Trump on X on Monday, a day before the presidential election.

"They know Kamala and her warmonger Cabinet will invade the Middle East, get millions of Muslims killed, and start World War III. VOTE TRUMP, AND BRING BACK PEACE!" he said.

In the run-up to the election, the Trump and Harris campaigns have each ramped up outreach to Arab and Muslim Americans, especially in the battleground state of Michigan, where the community’s votes could prove decisive.

Trump on Friday visited a halal cafe in Dearborn, home to many Arab and Muslim Americans and known as the "Arab capital of America.”

Related'Bizarre gender ideology' of Democrats could push Muslims towards Trump
RECOMMENDED

'Stop the endless war'

The visit came after a group of Muslim leaders weeks ago joined Trump on stage at a rally in Michigan to announce their support for the Republican candidate in the November 5 presidential election.

The leaders cited his commitment to ending wars.

Trump, in turn, emphasised that Muslim and Arab voters in Michigan and across the country want a "stop to the endless wars and a return to peace in the Middle East."

On Tuesday, Americans will also elect all 435 members of the House of Representatives, 34 Senate seats and 11 state governors.

More than 82 million people have voted early in the elections so far.

RelatedMuslims urged to see past Trump and Harris, focus on 500,000 other choices
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Two killed in Israeli air strike on minibus in eastern Lebanon despite ceasefire
Beijing accuses US of attempting to thwart improved China-India ties
Türkiye thwarts Daesh plot targeting Christmas events in sweeping raids, warns threats persist
Somalia's capital votes in first direct national elections in half a century
China's social media thrashes one-child policy after population control czar dies
Death toll reaches 96 on day 18 of Thai-Cambodian border clashes
Saudi Arabia urges Yemen's Southern Transitional Council to withdraw forces 'urgently'
Car with Hanukkah sign firebombed in Melbourne as Australia marks a somber Christmas
Gaza teen artist paints a childhood lost to Israeli war
Pope Leo marks Christmas Eve with first mass as pontiff
North Korea showcases progress on nuclear-powered submarine
Hezbollah urges Lebanon to reject Israeli disarmament threats
ICE shooting in US state of Maryland leaves 2 wounded
Syrian forces, US-led coalition capture senior Daesh leader near Damascus
Diallo gives Ivory Coast first AFCON 2025 win as Cameroon end matchday 1 with victory over Gabon