North Korea launched at least seven short-range ballistic missiles early Tuesday off its eastern coast, Japan’s defense minister said.

The missiles flew at an altitude of 100 kilometers (62 miles) and covered a range of 400 kilometers (249 miles), said Gen Nakatani.

All of the missiles landed outside Japan’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ) in the ocean, he added.

The Japanese government alerted nearby aircraft and vessels, but there were no reports of damage, officials said.

G7 condemns missile launches

Meanwhile, foreign ministers from the Group of Seven (G7) bloc of nations condemned "in the strongest terms" North Korea's launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) last week.

Calling it a destabilizing action that prioritizes weapons over citizen welfare, the group, comprising Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, the United States and the European Union's High Representative, demanded Monday that Pyongyang abandon its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs "in a complete, verifiable and irreversible manner."

The ministers called for full implementation of UN Security Council resolutions, saying North Korea continues to advance its "unlawful nuclear and ballistic missile capabilities and to escalate its destabilizing activities."