Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called for unity among Turkic nations to support a just resolution of the Palestinian issue amid Israel's ongoing war on Gaza, which has claimed more than 43,374 lives.

"As the Turkic world, it is extremely important that we continue our efforts for a lasting and just solution to the Palestinian issue," Erdogan said on Tuesday in his address at the Sixth Meeting of the Türkiye-Kyrgyzstan High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council in Bishkek.

Highlighting the countries’ “eternal brotherhood,” Erdogan and his Kyrgyz counterpart Sadyr Japarov signed 19 agreements on security, health, culture, and more sectors to strengthen their nations’ bilateral strategic partnership.

"This solidarity will continue to grow in the coming period," Erdogan told a joint press conference held at the Kyrgyzstan Presidential Palace, praising bilateral ties elevated to a comprehensive strategic partnership.

'Eternal brotherhood'

Expressing gratitude for receiving Kyrgyzstan’s prestigious Manas Order, Erdogan called it an "unshakable symbol of the eternal brotherhood" between the two nations.