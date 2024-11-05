WORLD
3 MIN READ
Erdogan urges Turkic unity for just resolution of Palestinian issue
Gaza is once again at the forefront of discussions as Turkic leaders gather in Kyrgyzstan to attend the 11th Summit of the Council of Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS).
Erdogan urges Turkic unity for just resolution of Palestinian issue
The OTS summit is expected to focus on four key areas: economic integration, sustainable development, digital transformation, and security. / Photo: AA / AA
Karya Naz BalkizKarya Naz Balkiz
November 5, 2024

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called for unity among Turkic nations to support a just resolution of the Palestinian issue amid Israel's ongoing war on Gaza, which has claimed more than 43,374 lives.

"As the Turkic world, it is extremely important that we continue our efforts for a lasting and just solution to the Palestinian issue," Erdogan said on Tuesday in his address at the Sixth Meeting of the Türkiye-Kyrgyzstan High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council in Bishkek.

Highlighting the countries’ “eternal brotherhood,” Erdogan and his Kyrgyz counterpart Sadyr Japarov signed 19 agreements on security, health, culture, and more sectors to strengthen their nations’ bilateral strategic partnership.

"This solidarity will continue to grow in the coming period," Erdogan told a joint press conference held at the Kyrgyzstan Presidential Palace, praising bilateral ties elevated to a comprehensive strategic partnership.

'Eternal brotherhood'

Expressing gratitude for receiving Kyrgyzstan’s prestigious Manas Order, Erdogan called it an "unshakable symbol of the eternal brotherhood" between the two nations.

RECOMMENDED

Speaking on Tuesday, Erdogan further thanked Japarov for supporting Türkiye’s efforts to combat the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), an outlawed group whose 2016 coup attempt in Türkiye was resoundingly defeated.

He added that Türkiye, one of the top five countries investing in Kyrgyzstan, is extending its partnership with Kyrgyzstan and raising its bilateral trade target to $5 billion.

Following the meetings and the signing ceremony of agreements, Erdogan highlighted Kyrgyzstan’s upcoming chairmanship of the Organization of Turkic States and expressed confidence that the nation will promote unity among Turkic nations.

Exchange of gifts

The Turkish president also presented Japarov with a Togg — Türkiye’s signature domestic electric vehicle — in “Pamukkale White,” named after the famed petrified waterfalls and terraced basins in Pamukkale in Türkiye’s Aegean region. The President of Kyrgyzstan also gifted a horse to President Erdogan.

Kyrgyz counterpart Japarov welcomed President Erdogan with an official ceremony on Monday.

The Turkish president is visiting the Kyrgyz capital Bishkek to attend the 11th Summit of the Council of Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Two killed in Israeli air strike on minibus in eastern Lebanon despite ceasefire
Beijing accuses US of attempting to thwart improved China-India ties
Türkiye thwarts Daesh plot targeting Christmas events in sweeping raids, warns threats persist
Somalia's capital votes in first direct national elections in half a century
China's social media thrashes one-child policy after population control czar dies
Death toll reaches 96 on day 18 of Thai-Cambodian border clashes
Saudi Arabia urges Yemen's Southern Transitional Council to withdraw forces 'urgently'
Car with Hanukkah sign firebombed in Melbourne as Australia marks a somber Christmas
Gaza teen artist paints a childhood lost to Israeli war
Pope Leo marks Christmas Eve with first mass as pontiff
North Korea showcases progress on nuclear-powered submarine
Hezbollah urges Lebanon to reject Israeli disarmament threats
ICE shooting in US state of Maryland leaves 2 wounded
Syrian forces, US-led coalition capture senior Daesh leader near Damascus
Diallo gives Ivory Coast first AFCON 2025 win as Cameroon end matchday 1 with victory over Gabon