WORLD
2 MIN READ
Iran's top diplomat visits Pakistan amid tense Middle East developments
Pakistan is hosting Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi for a high-level meeting to discuss a range of issues, including regional security, trade, and energy cooperation.
The visit comes as Iran faces increasing tensions with Israel and seeks to strengthen its ties with neighboring countries.   / Photo: AP / AP
Ali TopchiAli Topchi
November 5, 2024

Iran’s foreign minister arrived in Pakistan's capital for a two-day official visit to discuss a range of issues, including tensions in the Middle East and further improving bilateral ties, officials said on Tuesday.

Abbas Araghchi was received by Pakistani officials just after midnight when his plane landed at an airport near Islamabad.

He will meet with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and other officials at the Foreign Ministry on Tuesday.

The visit comes as Iran is in an escalating standoff with Israel.

Iranian officials are increasingly threatening to launch yet another strike against Israel after its October 26 attack on the country that targeted military bases and other locations and killed at least five people.

Pakistan denounced Israel's strikes at the time.

Pakistan's Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the visit also “provides an important opportunity to advance cooperation and dialogue between Pakistan and Iran on a wide range of areas including trade, energy and security."

Iran has sought for years to revive a long-stalled multi-billion gas pipeline project launched in 2013 to supply Iranian natural gas to Pakistan.

The project — opposed by Washington as a violation of sanctions imposed on Tehran over its nuclear program — has been on hold since 2014.

RelatedFive things to know about Pakistan-Iran relationship
SOURCE:AP
