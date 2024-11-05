In Latin America, elections typically take place on Sundays, while India’s vast geography means its voting process often goes on over several weeks. Across the Middle East, Saturday is commonly the designated day.

In the United States, however, every four years, voters head to the polls on the first Tuesday after the first Monday in November to choose the next president.

This November 5, Americans will make their way to the polls once again, casting their votes in a race between Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris and her Republican challenger, Donald Trump.

Yet, despite the long tradition of early November elections, the origins of this specific timing are less widely known.

The story of why Americans vote on Tuesdays traces back to the mid-19th century, shaped by a blend of practical, cultural, and religious considerations that were crucial to society at that time.

This practice, established in 1845, was designed to accommodate the predominantly agrarian society of the 19th century.

This was an era when most citizens were farmers. Their life revolved around seasonal work, religious rituals, and weekly markets.

Yes, you heard right, it is all tied to American farmers.

Back then, American farmers relied on horse-drawn vehicles to reach polling stations, which could require a full day’s travel.

Since Sundays were reserved for worship and Wednesdays served as market days for farmers, choosing a weekday in between was the most practical solution for voting.

Holding elections on Tuesday allowed citizens to travel to polling places without interfering with their commitments.