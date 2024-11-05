India's Supreme Court set aside an order that banned Islamic schools in the country's most populous state of Uttar Pradesh, providing a breather to thousands of students and teachers.

In March, the Allahabad High Court had scrapped a 2004 law governing the schools, called madrasas, saying it violated the constitutional tenet of secularism, and directing that all their students be moved to conventional schools.

By setting aside the March order, the Supreme Court allowed the 25,000 Muslim schools to operate in the northern state, however, providing relief to 2.7 million students and 10,000 teachers.

"The act is consistent with the positive obligation of the state to ensure that the children get adequate education," Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud said in court.

There was no immediate comment from the state government in response.