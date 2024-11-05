WORLD
India's top court overturns northern state's ban on Islamic schools
The Supreme Court allowed the 25,000 Muslim schools to operate in the northern state, providing relief to 2.7 million students and 10,000 teachers.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which also governs Uttar Pradesh, has been converting hundreds of madrasas into conventional schools in the northeastern state of Assam as well. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Esra YAGMUR
November 5, 2024

India's Supreme Court set aside an order that banned Islamic schools in the country's most populous state of Uttar Pradesh, providing a breather to thousands of students and teachers.

In March, the Allahabad High Court had scrapped a 2004 law governing the schools, called madrasas, saying it violated the constitutional tenet of secularism, and directing that all their students be moved to conventional schools.

By setting aside the March order, the Supreme Court allowed the 25,000 Muslim schools to operate in the northern state, however, providing relief to 2.7 million students and 10,000 teachers.

"The act is consistent with the positive obligation of the state to ensure that the children get adequate education," Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud said in court.

There was no immediate comment from the state government in response.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu-nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which also governs Uttar Pradesh, has been converting hundreds of madrasas into conventional schools in the northeastern state of Assam as well.

Muslims and rights groups have accused some BJP members and affiliates of promoting anti-Islamic hate speech and vigilantism, and of demolishing properties owned by Muslims.

Modi and the BJP deny religious discrimination exists in India, claiming that they work for the development of all communities.

