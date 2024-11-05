WORLD
Two Chinese workers wounded after being shot at in Pakistan's Karachi
The Pakistani guard involved in the textile mill attack was arrested and police are still investigating to determine why the man to opened fire.
It was not immediately clear who was responsible or if militant violence was behind the attack.  / Photo: AP Archive / AP Archive
By Esra YAGMUR
November 5, 2024

A Pakistani guard shot and wounded two Chinese nationals working in a textile mill in the southern port city of Karachi.

It was not immediately clear who was responsible or if militant violence was behind the attack, one of several that have prompted Beijing to urge Pakistan to roll out more stringent security measures for its citizens.

Suhail Jokhoio, the spokesperson for the provincial home department, said the guard involved in the textile mill attack was arrested and police are still investigating to determine why the man to opened fire.

He said the wounded Chinese were taken to a hospital.

Pakistan has said it is committed to providing full security to Chinese working in the country.

Thousands of Chinese are in Pakistan to work for Beijing’s multibillion-dollar Belt and Road Initiative, which is building major infrastructure projects. An unknown number of Chinese are also working at factories in the country.

In October, a bombing near Karachi's international airport killed two Chinese engineers, in an attack claimed by the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) terrorist group.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
