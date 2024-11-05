TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Türkiye, Kyrgyzstan forge 19 agreements to strengthen strategic partnership
The leaders emphasised their commitment to increasing the volume of bilateral trade, which approached $2 billion last year, with a shared goal of reaching $5 billion in the near future.
Türkiye, Kyrgyzstan forge 19 agreements to strengthen strategic partnership
Türkiye stands as one of the top five countries investing in Kyrgyzstan, a point Erdogan underscored in the context of ongoing Turkish support for Kyrgyzstan's development. / Others
By Meryem Demirhan
November 5, 2024

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov have signed 19 agreements in key areas such as security, energy, education, health and culture, strengthening their countries' strategic partnership.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan highlighted the comprehensive discussions held with Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov during his visit to Bishkek, the Kyrgyz capital. The two leaders reviewed bilateral relations in depth and celebrated a significant milestone in their partnership.

"We have raised our strategic partnership, established in 2011, to the level of a comprehensive strategic partnership that befits our brotherhood," Erdogan stated.

Both leaders emphasised their commitment to increasing bilateral trade volume, which approached $2 billion last year, with a shared goal of reaching $5 billion in the near future.

Türkiye stands as one of the top five countries investing in Kyrgyzstan, a point Erdogan underscored in the context of ongoing Turkish support for Kyrgyzstan's development.

“Through TIKA and other relevant institutions, we will continue our efforts to enhance the well-being of our Kyrgyz brothers and sisters with unwavering determination,” he said.

RECOMMENDED

Urging Turkic unity

Regional concerns, particularly the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and broader issues in occupied Palestinian territories and Lebanon, were also high on the agenda. Erdogan called on the Turkic world to take a united stance in response to what he described as the “human tragedy unfolding in Gaza.”

He urged a “strong stance” against the violence impacting the region.

In a gesture of mutual respect and gratitude, President Japarov awarded Erdogan the prestigious Manas Order, one of Kyrgyzstan’s highest honors.

Expressing his appreciation, Erdogan remarked, “I accept the Manas Order with great pride as an enduring symbol of the eternal brotherhood between our countries.”

He described the honor as a fitting conclusion to his official visit to Kyrgyzstan, which he called his “ancestral homeland.”

RelatedPresident Erdogan to attend Turkic summit in Kyrgyzstan
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Two killed in Israeli air strike on minibus in eastern Lebanon despite ceasefire
Beijing accuses US of attempting to thwart improved China-India ties
Türkiye thwarts Daesh plot targeting Christmas events in sweeping raids, warns threats persist
Somalia's capital votes in first direct national elections in half a century
China's social media thrashes one-child policy after population control czar dies
Death toll reaches 96 on day 18 of Thai-Cambodian border clashes
Saudi Arabia urges Yemen's Southern Transitional Council to withdraw forces 'urgently'
Car with Hanukkah sign firebombed in Melbourne as Australia marks a somber Christmas
Gaza teen artist paints a childhood lost to Israeli war
Pope Leo marks Christmas Eve with first mass as pontiff
North Korea showcases progress on nuclear-powered submarine
Hezbollah urges Lebanon to reject Israeli disarmament threats
ICE shooting in US state of Maryland leaves 2 wounded
Syrian forces, US-led coalition capture senior Daesh leader near Damascus
Diallo gives Ivory Coast first AFCON 2025 win as Cameroon end matchday 1 with victory over Gabon