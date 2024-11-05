A Russian missile attack on Ukraine's southeastern city of Zaporizhzhiakilled six people, injured at least 20 more and destroyed a critical infrastructure facility, Ukrainian officials said.

The regional governor, Ivan Fedorov said in a statement on the Telegram messaging app on Tuesday that a fire broke out due to the strike. Authorities did not say what the facility was.

Before the attack, Fedorov and Ukraine's Air Force announced a ballistic missile alert for the region.

Russia has recently stepped up attacks on Zaporizhzhia, using highly destructive guided bombs, which Ukrainian forces find hard to shoot down.