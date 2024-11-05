WORLD
Dozens killed across Gaza as Israeli army steps up aggression
Bodies of 20 people removed from rubble after strike on home in Beit Lahia city, according to medical source.
Palestinians, killed and wounded in the Israeli attack were brought to Kemal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza as Israeli army intensifies aggression in Beit Lahia.  / Photo: AA / AA
By Staff Reporter
November 5, 2024

At least 34 Palestinians have been killed in a series of Israeli air strikes on refugee tents and homes across Gaza as the occupation army stepped up its ground assault north of the enclave, according to medical sources.

Israeli warplanes struck two tents for displaced people in the central city of Deir al Balah, killing six people, including two women and two children, a medical source said.

A basketball player died of his wounds sustained in an Israeli air strike on his home in the Maghazi refugee camp in central Gaza, the source added.

Three more people lost their lives while several others were injured in another strike targeting a refugee tent east of Khan Younis in southern Gaza, another medical source said.

The bodies of four more people were also recovered after an Israeli air strike on a home in eastern Gaza City, the source said.

Under the rubble

Another medical source said the bodies of 20 more people had been removed from the rubble of a home struck by Israeli warplanes on Monday night in the town of Beit Lahia in northern Gaza.

Witnesses said a number of people were still missing and could be under the rubble.

The Israeli army laid a siege in northern Gaza last month, claiming it is trying to stop Palestinian resistance group Hamas from regrouping. Palestinians, however, accuse Israel of seeking to occupy the area and forcibly displace its residents.

More than 1,800 people have been killed since then, according to Palestinian health authorities. Food and other aid are severely limited.

Israel has continued a devastating offensive on Gaza since October 7, killing nearly 43,400 people and rendering the enclave almost uninhabitable.

Israel faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in the blockaded enclave.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
