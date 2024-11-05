At least 34 Palestinians have been killed in a series of Israeli air strikes on refugee tents and homes across Gaza as the occupation army stepped up its ground assault north of the enclave, according to medical sources.

Israeli warplanes struck two tents for displaced people in the central city of Deir al Balah, killing six people, including two women and two children, a medical source said.

A basketball player died of his wounds sustained in an Israeli air strike on his home in the Maghazi refugee camp in central Gaza, the source added.

Three more people lost their lives while several others were injured in another strike targeting a refugee tent east of Khan Younis in southern Gaza, another medical source said.

The bodies of four more people were also recovered after an Israeli air strike on a home in eastern Gaza City, the source said.

Related Israel continues 'ethnic cleansing' to create buffer zones in northern Gaza

Under the rubble