Sudan's army-backed government has accused neighbouring Chad of supplying arms to rebel militias, likely referring to the paramilitary forces it is battling.

Justice minister Muawiya Osman said on Tuesday Burhan's administration had lodged the complaint against Chad at the African Union.

Speaking to reporters, including AFP, Osman said the government demanded compensation and accused Chad of "supplying arms to rebel militias" and causing "harm to Sudanese citizens".

"We will present evidence to the relevant authorities," he added from Port Sudan, where Burhan relocated after fighting spread to the capital, Khartoum.

Related 'Crisis of epic proportions' brewing in Sudan's Al Fasher

Over 11 million displaced