TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Russia weighs Türkiye's peace initiative with Ukraine, grain deal revival
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov lauds Türkiye's overall efforts, particularly President Erdogan’s personal role in seeking resolution to Ukraine conflict.
Russia weighs Türkiye's peace initiative with Ukraine, grain deal revival
Türkiye had previously facilitated the drafting of the only peace treaty between Russia and Ukraine, as well as agreements that enabled Ukrainian grain exports through the Black Sea, later known as the Black Sea Grain Initiative. / Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters Archive
By Alican Tekingunduz
November 5, 2024

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said that Russia is actively studying Türkiye's initiative to organise peace talks with Ukraine and revive the grain export agreement.

In an interview with Russian state news agency RIA, Lavrov commended Türkiye's overall efforts, particularly President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s personal role in seeking a resolution to the Ukraine conflict.

Lavrov recalled that Türkiye had previously facilitated the drafting of the only peace treaty between Russia and Ukraine, as well as agreements that enabled Ukrainian grain exports through the Black Sea, later known as the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

"These agreements were later rejected or unimplemented by Kiev," he noted. "The Ukrainian side declined to finalise the draft peace treaty, and they exploited the Black Sea corridor to conduct attacks and provocations against Russian vessels and coastal infrastructure."

Lavrov also pointed out that Russia's part of the deal, which aimed to normalise access to global markets for its agricultural products and fertilisers, has yet to be fulfilled.

RelatedTürkiye will continue intense efforts for grain deal resumption — Erdogan
RECOMMENDED

Further discussions on Black Sea navigation

"President Vladimir Putin affirmed during his meeting with President Erdogan on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Kazan that Russia is open to continuing discussions on Black Sea navigation.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed similar views, and all proposals are now under review by the relevant authorities," he said.

Türkiye first hosted a meeting between the Russian and Ukrainian foreign ministers in the Mediterranean city of Antalya in March 2022.

Those efforts led to the landmark Türkiye-mediated Black Sea grain deal in 2022, but Moscow did not extend the agreement after July 2023, citing restrictions on Russian grain exports.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Pope Leo highlights Gaza suffering in his unusually direct first Christmas sermon
Turkish prosecutors widen probe into fatal Libyan jet crash in Ankara
Two killed in Israeli air strike on minibus in eastern Lebanon despite ceasefire
Beijing accuses US of attempting to thwart improved China-India ties
Türkiye thwarts Daesh plot targeting Christmas events in sweeping raids, warns threats persist
Somalia's capital votes in first direct national elections in half a century
China's social media thrashes one-child policy after population control czar dies
Death toll reaches 96 on day 18 of Thai-Cambodian border clashes
Saudi Arabia urges Yemen's Southern Transitional Council to withdraw forces 'urgently'
Car with Hanukkah sign firebombed in Melbourne as Australia marks a somber Christmas
Gaza teen artist paints a childhood lost to Israeli war
Pope Leo marks Christmas Eve with first mass as pontiff
North Korea showcases progress on nuclear-powered submarine
Hezbollah urges Lebanon to reject Israeli disarmament threats
ICE shooting in US state of Maryland leaves 2 wounded