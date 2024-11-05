WORLD
'We cannot continue like this': WHO plans rare medical evacuation from Gaza
WHO says that northern Gaza hospitals are barely operational because of medical, staff and fuel shortages and that more than 12,000 people are awaiting transfer.
Al-Awda and Kamal Adwan hospitals in northern Gaza were barely operational because of medical and staff shortages. / Photo: AP / AP
By Staff Reporter
November 5, 2024

Just over 100 patients including children will be transferred out of Gaza on Wednesday in a rare medical evacuation from the besieged Palestinian enclave as Israel continues with its bombardment, a World Health Organization official has said.

The WHO says fewer than 300 patients have been evacuated from Gaza since early May when Israel expanded its military offensive southwards and took over the southern Rafah Crossing with Egypt which had been used for medical transfers.

Rik Peeperkorn, WHO representative for the occupied Palestinian Territories, said on Tuesday the patients, including children with trauma injuries and chronic diseases, would depart in a large convoy via the Kerem Shalom crossing with Israel.

Under arrangements made by the WHO, the patients will then fly to the United Arab Emirates from Ramon Airport in southern Israel, and some will travel on to Romania, he said.

"These are ad hoc measures. What we have requested repeatedly is a sustained medevac (medical evacuation) outside of Gaza," Peeperkorn told a press conference.

Asked whether Israel had approved the transfer, he said he was hopeful it would be facilitated by Israeli authorities.

He said more than 12,000 people were awaiting transfer, adding: "We cannot continue the way we do now."

Israel did not immediately comment on the plan.

Peeperkorn was part of a WHO convoy that on November 3 provided some relief for the busy al-Awda and Kamal Adwan hospitals in northern Gaza which he said were barely operational because of medical and staff shortages.

"For al-Awda we are very concerned because the hospital needs urgent fuel and medical supplies, otherwise it might become non-functional over the coming week," he said of the hospital in Jabalia, just north of Gaza City.

He described the needs as "enormous" at the Kamal Adwan Hospital in the town of Beit Lahia, and said there had been intense bombardments nearby during his visit.

