Just over 100 patients including children will be transferred out of Gaza on Wednesday in a rare medical evacuation from the besieged Palestinian enclave as Israel continues with its bombardment, a World Health Organization official has said.

The WHO says fewer than 300 patients have been evacuated from Gaza since early May when Israel expanded its military offensive southwards and took over the southern Rafah Crossing with Egypt which had been used for medical transfers.

Rik Peeperkorn, WHO representative for the occupied Palestinian Territories, said on Tuesday the patients, including children with trauma injuries and chronic diseases, would depart in a large convoy via the Kerem Shalom crossing with Israel.

Under arrangements made by the WHO, the patients will then fly to the United Arab Emirates from Ramon Airport in southern Israel, and some will travel on to Romania, he said.

"These are ad hoc measures. What we have requested repeatedly is a sustained medevac (medical evacuation) outside of Gaza," Peeperkorn told a press conference.

Asked whether Israel had approved the transfer, he said he was hopeful it would be facilitated by Israeli authorities.