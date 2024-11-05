This week's 2024 United States presidential election is poised to be one of the most contentious in recent history, positioning two ideologically opposed candidates against each other.

Both former president Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris represent starkly different visions for the nation. Trump's populist, nationalist rhetoric energises a loyal base while provoking sharp criticism from opponents, and Harris's progressive approach rallies liberal support, but her inconsistency toward global issues draws backlash.

Their contrasting styles and ideologies have heightened political divides, igniting passionate reactions across the political spectrum.

The deeply polarised environment has raised concerns that the 2024 election could spark political violence, with extremist groups and partisan factions potentially exploiting these divisions.

Both far-right and far-left factions have displayed a willingness to use violence in pursuit of their agendas, feeding off distrust in government institutions, media, and law enforcement.

Social media platforms and certain news outlets have exacerbated this environment, amplifying misinformation and conspiracy theories that fuel public suspicion and radicalisation.

Shadow of the past

The shadow of the last election looms over this year's. On January 6, 2020, Trump supporters, motivated by the belief that the election had been stolen, stormed the US Capitol as the vote to ratify President Joe Biden was about to take place.

As the Capitol building was vandalised, people were injured and some died. The riot remains a vivid reminder of the risks when ideological divides escalate to violence. Since that event, politically motivated attacks have surged, targeting officials, journalists, and ordinary citizens.

Social justice protests by certain far-left factions also devolved into destructive violence in 2020, with cities such as Portland in Oregon seeing clashes with law enforcement, vandalism, and arson.

Although originally sparked by protests against police violence, the actions escalated as some groups expressed broader anti-government and anti-capitalist sentiments.

The spectre of political violence surrounding the 2024 US presidential election is underscored by recent assassination attempts on one of the candidates, Donald Trump. These incidents reflect the intensity of political animosity and the alarming willingness of some to resort to extreme measures.

The attempts on Trump's life serve as a troubling indicator of the heightened risks faced by public figures in this polarised climate and foreshadow the potential for further violence as the election progresses.

Three potential flashpoints

The atmosphere of distrust may lead to significant risks on Election Day, particularly in polarised regions. With rising scepticism about election integrity, some groups may attempt to "monitor" polling stations, resulting in confrontations or intimidation.

Such incidents could undermine public confidence in the voting process, with localised conflicts at polling stations potentially escalating to wider post-election tensions.

In recent election cycles, partisan groups, particularly in swing states and highly polarised regions, have organised volunteer poll watchers. This presence can sometimes escalate if groups decide to show up armed or with a confrontational stance under the claim of "protecting the vote."

In states with permissive open-carry laws, armed individuals at polling stations could create an intimidating atmosphere for voters, particularly in communities with a history of tension.

Such incidents were reported in the 2020 election, especially in states like Pennsylvania and Michigan, whereconcerns over potential voter intimidation were heightened.