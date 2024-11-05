Michelin factory workers burnt tyres in western France and vowed to stage a strike after the tyre company said it would close two plants by early 2026 over collapsing sales.

Michelin said on Tuesday the decision to close down the plants in Cholet and Vannes in western France, which together employ more than 1,250 people, had been made "as a last resort."

In another sign of struggles in the European auto industry, German parts maker Schaeffler announced that it would cut 4,700 jobs in Europe.

European car sales have fallen at home and in key market China as demand for electric vehicles has fallen and competition from Chinese manufacturers has grown.

Michelin, which employs almost 19,000 people in France, said the plant closure had become "unavoidable" due to competition from Asian tyre makers as well as the "worsening competitiveness of Europe", notably due to inflation and rising energy prices.

'All over'

Employees at the Cholet plant voted in favour of staging a strike, unions said.

Thick black smoke rose into the air as workers at the Cholet production site, which employs 955 people, set tyres on fire during a protest in front of the plant. Around 200 workers blocked traffic at a crossroads leading to the site.

"They put the 900 employees in a room like cows in a slaughterhouse and announced that it was all over," Morgane Royer, an employee and SUD union delegate, told AFP.

"Either they keep our jobs, or they pay us until we retire," CGT secretary David Goubault shouted. "They've exploited us for years."

Michelin had earlier said it planned to halt production at the two sites until November 13 "to give management and the unions time to propose collective and individual discussions with employees."

The right-wing mayor of Cholet, Gilles Bourdouleix, denounced "the rogue version of capitalism".

"For us, it's heartbreaking," Bourdouleix said, calling the announcement "brutal" as Michelin has been in Cholet for five decades.