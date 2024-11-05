Israeli Democratic Party leader Yair Golan has criticised the decision of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to fire defence minister Yoav Gallant, replacing him with former top diplomat Israel Katz.

Hundreds of Israelis rallied in Tel Aviv on Tuesday evening to protest against the sacking of Gallant, an AFP journalist reported.

A statement from Netanyahu's office said earlier, "Over the past few months... trust has eroded. In light of this, I decided today to end the term of the defence minister."

Gideon Sa'ar was in turn appointed to replace Katz as foreign minister.

After his sacking, Gallant posted on X/Twitter that Israel's security would remain his life's "mission".

This response is word-for-word what Gallant said when he was previously fired in March 2023.