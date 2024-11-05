Dearborn, Michigan — The chill settled in thick as dawn cracked over Michigan, with Election Day crowds shuffling into community centres and school gymnasiums in the city of Dearborn.

It felt almost ritualistic: Arab American families in wind-breakers, elders clutching walking sticks, younger ones with their heads down, scrolling news updates.

But this year, the stakes are piercingly clear, and the mood is edgy.

Outside one polling station near First Presbyterian Church on N Brady Road in Dearborn, a group of young men in fall jackets, pausing for coffee, exchanged quiet predictions about what the day would hold.

"I’m voting, but I don't even know why," says Ahmed Dabbous, a 28-year-old second-generation Lebanese American.

He backed Biden in 2020, but Israel's war on besieged Gaza left him feeling let down.

"Maybe it's time for me and some of us to shake things up."

Indeed, anger here is raw.

More than 200,000 Arab Americans live across Michigan, most concentrated in this small Detroit suburb, located in Wayne County.

Once firmly Democratic, many now feel abandoned. And while traditionally, this community has been a pillar for Democratic candidates, this election has upended those allegiances.

The discontent stems from a cascade of bitter events.

The Biden administration's tepid response to Israel's war on Gaza, and the images saturating family WhatsApp chats of bombed homes and hospitals, has stirred up a deep sense of betrayal.

'For many of us, Stein is a protest'

For some, a vote for Green Party candidate Jill Stein is emerging as a form of protest, a quiet but emphatic "no" to the Democrats.

Stein's impact may seem negligible at first glance.

But in a state where margins are razor-thin, siphoning off a few thousand votes from Harris could hand Michigan, and the election, to Trump.

This isn't lost on Amira Hassan, a Dearborn city voter who voted for Stein.

"For many of us, Stein is a protest, a way to say, 'Don't take us for granted.' I know that might mean Trump wins," she says, her voice tinged with a mixture of disbelief and resolve.